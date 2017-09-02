Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, September 2, 1017, and tomorrow, after an overnight flight, I’ll be in Poland. It’s National Grits for Breakfast Day; it’s been too long since I’ve had the archetypal Southern breakfast of fried eggs with grits, country ham with red-eye gravy, biscuits with homemade jam, and lots of strong coffee. On the other hand, it will soon be Cherry Pie for Breakfast Day for me—every day! Oddly enough, it’s also National Blueberry Popsicle Day, but we’ll ignore that quiescently frozen confection as it’s the Worst of All Possible Popsicles.

On this day in 1666, Great Fire of London began and, after three days, destroyed 10,000 buildings as well as St Paul’s Cathedral. On September 2, 1901, President Teddy Roosevelt came up with his most famous phrase, “Speak softly and carry a big stick“, uttered at, of all places, the Minnesota State Fair. The phrase referred to his combination of diplomacy and implicit military threat. On this day in 1939, the day after the Nazis invaded Poland, they occupied the Free City of Danzig (now Gdańsk), where I’ll be on September 12 and 13. More war-related history: on this day in 1945, the Japanese formally surrendered to the Allies aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. Finally, on this day in 1998, Swissair Flight 111 crashed near Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia (a place I visited); the cause was apparently a fire, and all 229 passengers and crew were killed.

Notables born on this day include Billy Preston (1946), Christa McAuliffe, the astronaut/teacher killed in the 1986 Challenger explosion (she was born in 1948), Keanu Reeves (1964), and Salma Hayek (1966). Those who died on this day include Henri Rousseau (1910), Alvin C. York (1964), Ho Chi Minh (1969), J. R. R. Tolkien (1973), and Bob Denver (2005).

Here’s a little known Rousseau: “Portrait of Pierre Loti,” painted in 1891. (The source is the fantastic website The Great Cat, featuring felids in art, literature, history, film, and all endeavors.) Once again this proves my theory (which is mine) that even great artists can’t even come close to accurately depicting a cat:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is remonstrating with her staff for not letting her in immediately after a night on the tiles. (But she’s cozy on her little woven sconce with a pad.)

Hili: You’ve finally waken up! A: You could’ve come home in the evening. Hili: I returned at dawn but nobody opened the door.

In Polish:

Here’s an optical illusion: believe it or not, the blue bars are straight and parallel. Use a ruler if you don’t believe me.