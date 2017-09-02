Farewell, my duck

Well, I just went to the pond to see if perchance Honey was there for a Final Breakfast, but she was gone. I suspect that in the evenings she finds somewhere safe to sleep, as the duck islands are pretty much covered with water and don’t look too comfortable.

So off I go, and I hope she goes off too—to wherever mallards take themselves in winter. I will miss her, but hope that she’ll come back next spring.  If she returns in the next few days, she’ll miss me, too, for I am the Purveyor of Noms; but I need to exercise tough love and let her go. She belongs not to me but to Nature.

Here’s a final picture of Honey, and a lovely thing she is too:

Honey the duck

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 2, 2017 at 8:30 am and filed under ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Amy Alkon
    Posted September 2, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Sweet. I love your love of our various neighbors in nature.

    Reply
  2. MARIO PRECIADO
    Posted September 2, 2017 at 8:43 am | Permalink

    I’ll mis her…

    Reply
  3. Hempenstein
    Posted September 2, 2017 at 8:45 am | Permalink

    Trevlig resa! (Or however they say bon voyage in Polish.)

    Swallows and Capistrano sounds more poetic than mallards and Chicago, but will she return? Tune in next spring for the next chapter of… The Professor and his Feathered Friend.

    Reply
  4. somer
    Posted September 2, 2017 at 8:58 am | Permalink

    Thats a very sweet picture. Wishing Honey best opportunities and (if she pleases) return next year.

    Reply
  5. Irena Schulz
    Posted September 2, 2017 at 8:59 am | Permalink

    She’s sooooooo adorable. Ducks often return to the same location if they’ve had a good experience there (food, shelter, safety). 🙂

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: