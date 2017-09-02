Farewell, my duck

Well, I just went to the pond to see if perchance Honey was there for a Final Breakfast, but she was gone. I suspect that in the evenings she finds somewhere safe to sleep, as the duck islands are pretty much covered with water and don’t look too comfortable.

So off I go, and I hope she goes off too—to wherever mallards take themselves in winter. I will miss her, but hope that she’ll come back next spring. If she returns in the next few days, she’ll miss me, too, for I am the Purveyor of Noms; but I need to exercise tough love and let her go. She belongs not to me but to Nature.

Here’s a final picture of Honey, and a lovely thing she is too: