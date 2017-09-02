Farewell, my duck

Well, I just went to the pond to see if perchance Honey was there for a Final Breakfast, but she was gone. I suspect that in the evenings she finds somewhere safe to sleep, as the duck islands are pretty much covered with water and don’t look too comfortable.
So off I go, and I hope she goes off too—to wherever mallards take themselves in winter. I will miss her, but hope that she’ll come back next spring. If she returns in the next few days, she’ll miss me, too, for I am the Purveyor of Noms; but I need to exercise tough love and let her go. She belongs not to me but to Nature.
Here’s a final picture of Honey, and a lovely thing she is too:
Sweet. I love your love of our various neighbors in nature.
I’ll mis her…
Trevlig resa! (Or however they say bon voyage in Polish.)
Swallows and Capistrano sounds more poetic than mallards and Chicago, but will she return? Tune in next spring for the next chapter of… The Professor and his Feathered Friend.
Thats a very sweet picture. Wishing Honey best opportunities and (if she pleases) return next year.
She’s sooooooo adorable. Ducks often return to the same location if they’ve had a good experience there (food, shelter, safety). 🙂