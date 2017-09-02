More on the sleazy behavior of the SPLC

The Daily Kos is a liberal website, and a few years back it reported, as I mentioned yesterday, that the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has apparently stashed millions of dollars in offshore accounts in the Cayman Islands. Now this appears to be legal, as it’s reported on the SPLC’s tax returns, but legality and ethicality are two different matters. Why are they doing this?

As the Kos reported in 2010:

Unfortunately, the IRS does not require SPLC or any tax exempt charity with an account in a foreign country to disclose additional details, such as the amount, and the SPLC’s current 990 filing merely notes the existence of an account in a foreign country. The center’s site reveals neither the existence of the off-shore account nor the total it contains. Assets for the organization are listed at $190 million [JAC: it’s now $328 million], a nice chunk of change in these economic hard times. When was the last time this group, with almost $190 million in assets, did a damn worthwhile thing about, um, poverty? The latest 990 additionally shows founder and chief trial counsel Morris Dees had his salary raised to $350,000, and his CEO, Richard Cohen, is close behind at $345,000. The tax filing also shows Dees traveled by air charter, and that his spouse, artist and businesswoman Susan Starr, accompanies her husband on the business trips.

My report yesterday was based on the SPLC’s 2015 tax returns.

The article’s author, M. Petrelis, also notes other criticisms of the SPLC, including its waffling on the death penalty to appease some of its donors, and its continual amassing of big bucks that don’t appear to be used for anything substantive. It does like to make lists of “hate groups”, though! Petrelis is clearly angry at what he’s found:

For Dees, the P in SPLC has nothing to do with personal poverty. That P better stands for profit or profiteering for him, and foolish donors keep sending him checks, thinking they’re helping poverty-stricken blacks or whites in Alabama move into better housing.

Petrelis also recommends an article from Harper’s in 2000 which, he says, is still relevant, “How the Southern Poverty Law Center profits from intolerance.” At least at that time, the SPLC was engaged in questionable types of fund-raising, pulling in big bucks while doling out little to poor Southerners. I haven’t followed them closely, so they may still be doing this. One quote from the Harper’s piece:

The SPLC’s “other important work justice” consists mainly in spying on private citizens who belong to “hate groups,” sharing its files with law-enforcement agencies, and suing the most prominent of these groups for crimes committed independently by their members-a practice that, however seemingly justified, should give civil libertarians pause. The legal strategy employed by Dees could have put the Black Panther Party out of business or bankrupted the New England Emigrant Aid Company in retaliation for crimes committed by John Brown. What the Center’s other work for justice does not include is anything that might be considered controversial by donors. According to Millard Farmer, the Center largely stopped taking death-penalty cases for fear that too visible an opposition to capital punishment would scare off potential contributors. In 1986, the Center’s entire legal staff quit in protest of Dees’s refusal to address issues-such as homelessness, voter registration, and affirmative action-that they considered far more pertinent to poor minorities, if far less marketable to affluent benefactors, than fighting the KKK. Another lawyer, Gloria Browne, who resigned a few years later, told reporters that the Center’s programs were calculated to cash in on “black pain and white guilt.” Asked in 1994 if the SPLC itself, whose leadership consists almost entirely of white men, was in need of an affirmative action policy, Dees replied that “probably the most discriminated people in America today are white men when it comes to jobs.”

At the very least, the SPLC owes its donors and the public an explanation of those offshore accounts.