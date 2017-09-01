“Undercover in the Secret State”: a documentary about North Korea

This is a CNN video from 2005, but it has some rare and disturbing video taken from inside North Korea, as well as chilling stories from those who managed to escape. Even in 2005, people were risking a lot just to watch videos from outside North Korea—an act punishable by internment in prison camps, equivalent to death. This is well worth watching.

The CNN notes:

“CNN Presents” follows Korean-American journalist Jung Eun Kim as she tracks down a new breed of dissident in North Korea. These dissidents are using small digital cameras and cell phones to show the world the brutal life inside North Korea.