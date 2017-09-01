Joe Dickinson continues with some new photos of the swallows of Capitola, California (see his earlier post of May 20), along with some bonus birds and mammals. His notes are indented, and the email was sent nearly two months ago.

Here is an update on the Cliff Swallows of Capitola (Petrochelidon pyrrhonota). Interestingly, at least one new nest was added quite late in June. The first picture is from May 13; the second from June 26. Compare the mud daubs to below the completed nest to confirm this is the same spot. The new nest was completed a week later, but the light (always a problem) was so bad, thanks to heavy fog, that I did not get a presentable shot. I have yet to see juveniles out of the nest (recognizable because they lack the white forehead). However, I think I see more than two adults coming and going from some nests. Do last year’s offspring stick around to help their parents with younger siblings as happens with some birds? Maybe one of your readers knows if swallows do that.

Now some diverse shots from a walk yesterday morning around the Sant Cruz Small Boat Harbor. A great blue heron (Ardea herodias) perched high in a eucalyptus tree.

An acorn woodpecker (Melanerpes formicivorus).

And a couple of sea otters (Enhrdra lutris) that I take to be a mother and almost grown pup (on the left).

And just the other day, Stephen Barnard also sent me photos of swallows, though a different species. His notes:

This is the latest batch of Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica) siblings to have grown up under the roof of my front porch. There have been least three successful nestings over the summer. The normally shy birds are so used to my comings and goings that they ignore me and the dogs. The second photo shows their nest made of mud. The black piece is a metal brace for my porch roof. The birds cleverly use the edge of the brace and the protruding bolt heads to anchor the nest.

Here’s a photo I just took of them in the nest. These swallows are fully fledged, agile fliers, but they hang out together and with their parents for quite some time. I see them not only around the nest, but also out by the creek.