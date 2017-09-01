Off to Poland

I’ll be traveling (or rather chilling with my surrogate parents, Hili, and cherry pie) for about two weeks starting tomorrow. During that time, please try to keep emails to a minimum. As always, readers’ wildlife is welcome, as well as factual or grammatical corrections of what I write. (Yes, I’ll be trying to keep up with the website.) But please collate your items to send, trying to send no more than one email every three or four days. Grania has promised to do the Hili dialogue on Sunday morning, when I’ll be traveling, so our record of daily Hilis will remain unbroken.

As for speaking, I’m giving a talk on science versus religion (a touchy subject in that Catholic country) in Gdansk (Danzig) on Tuesday, September 12:

Time: 6 pm

Location: Klub Atelier in Sopot (yes, a club, but I’m promised “no disco balls”). I gather Sopot is a smaller town adjacent to Gdansk.

I am Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus), and I approve of this message.