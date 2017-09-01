Honey the duck came back for a farewell

Well, another peak on the roller coaster, but probably the last one: after a two-day absence, my beloved mallard Honey returned to the pond for her final meals. She was hungry (which worries me!), and ate a substantial breakfast and lunch, with an extra ration of tasty mealworms. We communed a bit, and then she went to sun herself on the duck island. (The photos are enlarged from iPhone snaps, so they’re not great.) I’ll be at work for a short while tomorrow to prepare for departure, but she’s usually not here early. This may, then, be our last farewell.
Her wing feathers are large now; she’ll take to the wind shortly, I think:
She doesn’t like the traffic jam with turtles and koi. I suspect this will eventually drive her away:
I fed her corn on the lily pads, where she can eat it without being bothered by the pesky goldfish:
Goodbye my sweet duck; may flights of angels sing thee to the south:
Your feeling for Honey is touching.
I knew I was detecting a pattern. It is good you are leaving for Poland or this would go on until the freeze.
Is there nobody at UC who will pick up the duties of feeding Honey? (Assuming she comes back while you are away.)