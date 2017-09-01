Honey the duck came back for a farewell

Well, another peak on the roller coaster, but probably the last one: after a two-day absence, my beloved mallard Honey returned to the pond for her final meals. She was hungry (which worries me!), and ate a substantial breakfast and lunch, with an extra ration of tasty mealworms. We communed a bit, and then she went to sun herself on the duck island. (The photos are enlarged from iPhone snaps, so they’re not great.) I’ll be at work for a short while tomorrow to prepare for departure, but she’s usually not here early. This may, then, be our last farewell.

Her wing feathers are large now; she’ll take to the wind shortly, I think:

She doesn’t like the traffic jam with turtles and koi. I suspect this will eventually drive her away:

I fed her corn on the lily pads, where she can eat it without being bothered by the pesky goldfish:

Goodbye my sweet duck; may flights of angels sing thee to the south: