Friday: Hili dialogue

Les sanglots longs

Des violons

De l’automne

Blessent mon cœur

D’une langueur

Monotone. —Verlaine

Good morning; we've reached Friday again in the U.S., and it's the first of September, so that another month has gone by. At the University of Chicago, though, where we're on the quarter system, classes don't start till the beginning of October. It's National Gyro Day, celebrating that great spit-roasted meat sandwich. It's Random Acts of Kindness Day, too, but only in New Zealand (it's celebrated in February 17 in the U.S.).

On September 1, 1715, Louis XIV of France died. He had reigned 72 years, the longest tenure of any European monarch (Queen Victoria reigned 63.5 years). On this day in 1878, Emma Nutt became the world’s first female telephone operator when she was recruited by Alexander Graham Bell for the Boston Telephone Dispatch Company. Before that, boys were used as operators. The criteria for women operators, according to Wikipedia, was this:

To be an operator, a woman had to be unmarried and between the ages of seventeen and twenty-six. She had to look prim and proper, and have arms long enough to reach the top of the tall telephone switchboard. Like many other American businesses at the turn of the century, telephone companies discriminated against people from certain ethnic groups and races. For instance, African-American and Jewish women were not allowed to become operators.

On Sept. 1, 1914, St. Petersburg, Russia changed its name to Petrograd, but now it’s back to St. Petersburg. And on the very same day, the last known passenger pigeon, “Martha” died in captivity in the Cincinnati Zoo. Here she is alive; now her stuffed carcass resides at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. And of course it was on this day in 1939 that Germany invaded Poland, beginning World War II in Europe. On August 1, 1951, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand signed their pact of allyship, the ANZUS Treaty. BFFs forever! Finally, on this day in 1972 (do you remember?) American Bobby Fischer beat the Russian Boris Spassky in Reykjavik, Iceland, becoming the world chess champion. He made America great again! Nobody produces chess champions as good as we do!

Notables born on this day include Johann Pachelbel (1653; I like to call him “Taco Bell”), Engelbert Humperdinck (1854), Edgar Rice Burroughs, (1875), Art Pepper (1925), Ann Richards and Conway Twitty (both 1933), Alan Dershowitz (1938), Archie “Lemme Put This Hamburger Down” Bell (1944), Barry Gibb (1946), Al Green (1947) and Gloria Estafan (1957; she’s 60 today). Pepper was an underrated jazz saxophonist who spent much of his life either addicted to drugs or in jail, but was capable of sublime music. This is my favorite of his songs; it’s a crie du coeur: the most plaintive jazz solo I know.

Those who died on September 1 include Siegfried Sassoon (1967, just as I was going off to college), Ethel Waters (1977), Albert Speer (1981) and Hal David (2012). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is complaining about her canine mattress:

Hili: Why does Cyrus feel obliged to pee in places somebody else has alreade peed? A: So that his would come up tops.

In Polish:

Hili: Dlaczego Cyrus czuje się zobowiązany do obsikiwania czegoś, co kto inny już obsikał?

Ja: Żeby jego było na wierzchu.

I’ll soon see my Princess:



Matthew Cobb found us two illusion tw**ts produced by Akioyoshi Kitaoka:

Four yellow squares appear to move like footsteps, though they move coherently.

In this illusion, all the motion is illusory, as you can see by covering up the borders or the central square:

Matthew’s “explanation”:

If you want to know why it wiggles, I guess it’s to do with the saccadic movements your eyes are making all the time, and some kind of interaction with the receptive fields of the higher processing bits of your visual sytem. I have no idea.

Here’s the square on top:

And how Kitaoka made it: