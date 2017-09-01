Canada offers aid to Texas hurricane victims; state turns it down, asking for prayers instead

When I saw this headline from the website The Root, I thought it was a joke. (I thought the Root might have been a “satirical news” site, but it’s a black news site.) Click screenshot to see article:

Just to be sure, I checked on the web, and found this on the CBC:

And the report from the CBC:

Quebec is offering to help Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and is at the ready for when officials there say they need it, says Minister of International Relations Christine St-Pierre. St-Pierre says she spoke with Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos Tuesday early afternoon, offering to send equipment and crews to help restore power and to provide blankets, beds, pillows and hygienic products. Above all, St-Pierre said she called to voice Quebec’s concern for Texans caught up in the disaster. “It was a conversation about how devastating the situation is and we want to express our support to the people of Texas,” she told CBC News. Pablos declined the aid for now, instead asking for “prayers from the people of Quebec,” the minister said. “He was very touched by the fact we called him.”

I mean, Jebus. . . does Pablos think that blankets and soap are going to drop from the sky? And why on Earth would he think that prayers would help when apparently God sent the hurricane in the first place, and, if prayers worked, could have easily diverted it into the ocean. What does Pablos think God is like?

h/t: Snowy Owl