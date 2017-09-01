Canada offers aid to Texas hurricane victims; state turns it down, asking for prayers instead

When I saw this headline from the website The Root, I thought it was a joke. (I thought the Root might have been a “satirical news” site, but it’s a black news site.) Click screenshot to see article:
Just to be sure, I checked on the web, and found this on the CBC:
Quebec is offering to help Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and is at the ready for when officials there say they need it, says Minister of International Relations Christine St-Pierre.
St-Pierre says she spoke with Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos Tuesday early afternoon, offering to send equipment and crews to help restore power and to provide blankets, beds, pillows and hygienic products.
Above all, St-Pierre said she called to voice Quebec’s concern for Texans caught up in the disaster.
“It was a conversation about how devastating the situation is and we want to express our support to the people of Texas,” she told CBC News.
Pablos declined the aid for now, instead asking for “prayers from the people of Quebec,” the minister said. “He was very touched by the fact we called him.”
I mean, Jebus. . . does Pablos think that blankets and soap are going to drop from the sky? And why on Earth would he think that prayers would help when apparently God sent the hurricane in the first place, and, if prayers worked, could have easily diverted it into the ocean. What does Pablos think God is like?
Americans are starting to scare me. I hope all the people of Huston get to hear about this.
Lots of people clinging to their bibles down there. I am waiting to see if Houston does anything to reduce the flood potential down there. I suspect lots of people may move away from Houston if they can. Apparently nearly 80% of the pop. do not have any flood insurance.
I’m no expert but from what I understand Houston is not all that much better off than New Orleans regarding how difficult and expensive it would be to make the area safe from flooding.
Most people don’t live in what has been identified as flood plain, so flood insurance is not required. Also, many of the people affected by this disaster are renters, and live in apartments or mobile homes. Some struggle to pay their rents each month – they can’t even think about flood or renter’s insurance.
What do you propose the people of Houston should do to “reduce flood potential,” beyond moving away so that the concrete can be removed and replaced with switchgrass coastal prairie? Thousands of people move to the Houston area every month, and the infrastructure can’t handle the runoff from heavy rains. Too many roads, parking lots, subdivisions, apartments and other buildings now, and nowhere for the water to drain or soak into the soil.
Nothing fails like prayer, Mr. Bone-headed Secretary of State.
This isn’t as unusual or silly as it sounds. Logistics is hard. Depending on the assessment of the damage, the immediate plans, and legal issues extra crews might not be of much use right now. I recall after the Haiti earthquake aid agencies asking that people NOT send blankets or goods, and not come themselves, but just to send money. Logistics is hard.
And any politician who wants to be re-elected always asks for prayers. If they took the aid they’d ask for the prayers on top.