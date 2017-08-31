Thursday: Hili dialogue

Well, we’ve reached the last day of August, as it’s Thursday, August 31, 2017, and yesterday Honey was back for lunchtime (but not breakfast)—skittish as usual. It’s National Trail Mix Day, in case you’re going hiking. It’s also the Day of Solidarity and Freedom in Poland honoring the Gdańsk Agreement on August 31, 1980 which allowed some democratic reforms, including independent trade unions, in a Communist-run state. This followed the Solidarity movement led by Lech Wałęsa, later the country’s President.. I’ll be in Gdansk giving a talk on Sept. 12; I believe it’s in an auditorium in a pub so stay tuned for further intriguing details.

On this day in 1864, Union troops led by General William Tecumseh Sherman, who burned his way across the South, began their assault on Atlanta during the Civil War. On August 31, 1897, Thomas Edison patented the first movie projector, the Kinetoscope. On this day in 1920, the Detroit radio station 8MK (now WWJ) broadcast the first news program on radio—ever. And you may remember that the German invasion of Poland, the formal beginning of World War II, began on September 1, 1939. Well on the day before that (78 years ago), the Nazis conducted a fake attack on a radio station in Gleiwitz, near the border (they even killed prisoners and dressed them in Polish uniforms), giving Germany a bogus excuse to invade Poland. Finally, and you’ll know this well if you’ve been listening to the news, it was exactly 20 years ago today that Princess Diana, as well as her beau Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul, died in a car crash in Paris, presumably avoiding paparazzi.

Notables born on this day include the Roman emperor Caligula (AD 12, probably a different calendar), Arthur Godfrey (1903), Alan Jay Lerner (1918), and Van Morrison (1945). Here’s Van doing my favorite of his songs (I had no idea he played the sax until I saw this video). I ignore the religious bits where his love is directed toward God:

Those who died on this day include the man who painted my favorite of all paintings (The Isenheim Altarpiece, which I’ve never seen): Mathis Grünewald (1528), John Bunyan (1688), Charles Baudelaire (1867), John Ford (1973), Henry Moore (1986), Princess Diana et al. (1997; see above), and David Frost 2013).

Here’s the world’s greatest painting (do I need to add that this is my subjective judgment?); it’s a two-way tripyich designed to be in an ancient hospital where people could contemplate their fates as they suffered from plague or skin disease (note that Jesus has skin disease). I can’t ignore the religious iconography but I find this, even as an atheist, a deeply moving and freaky work of art:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is dissing the staff while using them as mattresses:

Hili: He has already read this book. Cyrus: Humans have a short memory.

My old college friend Moto sent a Facebook video containing a black cat with a bizarrely deep meow. Click on the screenshot to go to the video:

Matthew, who’s finally admitted to me that he’s addicted to Twi**er, nevertheless produces fruits of his addition, and today they include a nice find.This one’s a fly mimicking a spider:

Spy? Flider? SO chuffed I found one of these spider mimick flies. In my own garden too. #diptera #entomology #mimicry pic.twitter.com/lJN3Jl71ZQ — Stephen Gibson (@SteveRoast) August 30, 2017

And lovely picture of A CAT ON A CAT, sussed out by reader rjc: