Reader Paul Doerder sent in some photos of a mass emergence of one species of periodical cicada. I’ve been lucky enough to see some of these swarms (you can, too, by following the first link below), which are marvels of nature and enigmas of evolution (we have no idea how this weird life cycle evolved, though there are hypotheses). His notes are indented:

In response to your recent plea, here are some photos of last year’s 17-cicada event here in Ohio. I should have sent these last year in a more timely manner, and perhaps there are too many and the text too long. Your judgment prevails. The following describes the photos.

It’s more than a year after the event, but there’s still evidence in the form of dead tree branches of last year’s 17-year cicada show. In May/June 2016 Brood V of Magicicada septendecim emerged in Ohio. After sunset on the evenings of May 26-28 at our place in Holmes County Ohio, thousands, more correctly tens of thousands, of cicada nymphs crawled out of the ground onto tree trunks, shrubs, tall grasses, posts, benches, fences, foundation walls, even our legs as we stood to watch. Those climbing the tree trunks resembled a reverse waterfall, the numbers were so large. Some crawled only a few inches, others perhaps 30 feet or more onto maple and oak branches and their terminal leaves. Following 17 years of sucking sap from tree roots (maple and oak are favorites), the nymphs emerged from the ground to complete the transition into breeding adults. By an hour after sunrise, most had molted, leaving the exoskeleton behind, but many were still shedding their “skin”, emerging as soft, white adults that gradually inflated their wings and acquired adult color. When done, they flew clumsily to high branches and joined in a chorus. Some, of course, failed to make it, succumbing to unfortunate timing, a developmental defect or predation. A flock of ~50 Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) had a feast, eating throughout each day. The birds picked defective cicadas from tree trunks and caught others in flight. Apparently, it’s typical of waxwings to gorge. Squirrels ate the cicadas as did our dog; and though there are recipes on line for cooking the egg-rich females, we did not indulge.

After mating, female cicadas laid eggs in slits cut into twigs and small branches. Sap often dripped from the wounds. The process of cutting into twigs and branches often killed the branch, forming what are called “flags”. Damage was quite heavy to a mature maple and one young black gum (mysteriously, the second young black gum a few feet away was spared). It’s a natural pruning mechanism. I did not get photos of the ant-sized nymphs that after hatching drop to the ground, attach to a root and begin the cycle again. I give a brief description of each photo.