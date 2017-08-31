I fear my duck is gone for good

It’s been more than 24 hours since I’ve set eyes on my mallard hen Honey, and I think this time she’s gone for good. Now I know I’ve said this before, but I have that feeling. . . Plus tomorrow is my last full day in Chicago, and if I don’t see her then, well, it’s bye-bye duckie.

I was disconsolate making three trips to the pond today, laden with corn and mealworms, only to find. . . . nothing.

Pas de canard: