I fear my duck is gone for good

It’s been more than 24 hours since I’ve set eyes on my mallard hen Honey, and I think this time she’s gone for good. Now I know I’ve said this before, but I have that feeling. . . Plus tomorrow is my last full day in Chicago, and if I don’t see her then, well, it’s bye-bye duckie.
I was disconsolate making three trips to the pond today, laden with corn and mealworms, only to find. . . . nothing.
Pas de canard:
Aw, you look so despondent. Have you considered seeing a Quack?
Yeah, this is bumming me out too. Also, I thought the second image was a “find the retired professor” exercise.
Oh, I can feel the lonesome-ness emanating from your picture…
But,that is a jolly shirt!
Well, Honey must have caught you packing for your trip to Poland…
Awwww
I hear the theme from Love Story playing in my mind.
I love the shirt! This is the kind of shirt that makes going to work just a bit more fun.
That was one of the easier “spot the _____”, took me only a moment. It’s Jerry himself trying to blend with the background.
😛
😀
You need a pet!