I fear my duck is gone for good

It’s been more than 24 hours since I’ve set eyes on my mallard hen Honey, and I think this time she’s gone for good. Now I know I’ve said this before, but I have that feeling. . .  Plus tomorrow is my last full day in Chicago, and if I don’t see her then, well, it’s bye-bye duckie.

I was disconsolate making three trips to the pond today, laden with corn and mealworms, only to find. . . . nothing.

Pas de canard:

11 Comments

  1. Flamadiddle
    Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:12 pm | Permalink

    Aw, you look so despondent. Have you considered seeing a Quack?

    Reply
  2. HBB
    Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    Yeah, this is bumming me out too. Also, I thought the second image was a “find the retired professor” exercise.

    Reply
  3. claudia baker
    Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    Oh, I can feel the lonesome-ness emanating from your picture…

    Reply
  4. Charles Sawicki
    Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:22 pm | Permalink

    But,that is a jolly shirt!

    Reply
  5. alexander
    Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    Well, Honey must have caught you packing for your trip to Poland…

    Reply
  6. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

    Awwww

    Reply
  7. busterggi
    Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    I hear the theme from Love Story playing in my mind.

    Reply
  8. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    I love the shirt! This is the kind of shirt that makes going to work just a bit more fun.

    Reply
  9. Aneris
    Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:37 pm | Permalink

    That was one of the easier “spot the _____”, took me only a moment. It’s Jerry himself trying to blend with the background.

    😛

    Reply
    • ladyatheist
      Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

      😀

      Reply
  10. ladyatheist
    Posted August 31, 2017 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    You need a pet!

    Reply

