Wilson’s book on Darwin trashed again, this time in the Guardian and the Evening Standard

A. N. Wilson, prolific but seemingly sloppy biographer, at least of Darwin, has published two excerpts of his new book, Charles Darwin: Victorian Mythmaker (out on September 7 in the UK, December in the U.S.). One was in the Evening Standard, and the other in the Times, but both were misguided and splenetic. (I haven’t yet read the book, just the excerpts, but those are a good guide to what the book will be like.)

Two reviews of the book have just appeared. The first, in the Standard, which published the first excerpt, is short and not very sweet (click on screenshot to go to it):

Author Adrian Woolfson is a Wellcome Research Fellow at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, and the Charles and Katherine Darwin Research Fellow at Darwin College, Cambridge. That, I think, gives him scientific cred. And in typical polite British fashion, he gives with one hand and takes with the other. The taking is more vigorous than the giving. Two excerpts:

Wilson’s Charles Darwin, published by John Murray — the original publisher of On the Origin of Species — is for the greater part a lucid, elegantly written and thought-provoking social and intellectual history. His extensive use of the Cambridge Darwin project archives enables him to detail Darwin’s life, and reconstruct the origins of “Darwin’s dangerous idea”, in a fascinating and scholarly manner. When it comes to the author’s speculations on evolutionary theory, however, the book is fatally flawed, mischievous, and ultimately misleading. It leaves the reader as the unfortunate witness to the uncomfortable spectacle of a magnificent social biographer being consumed by the alluring quicksand of hubris and scientific ignorance. In so doing, Wilson opens himself up to some of the very same criticisms with which he taints the ghost of Darwin. By the false lights of Wilson’s selectively tutored imagination – and egged on and seduced by a theory whose outward simplicity invites, siren-like, the commentaries of those least qualified to do so – the foundations of modern biological science are unsound, and “Darwin was wrong”. Not content with damning his evolutionary theory, Wilson proceeds to transform the charming, self-effacing, beetle-crazy and endearing gentleman naturalist into a ruthless egomaniac whose evolutionary theory was retrofitted to defend an unwholesome ideology and furnish a mandate for the excesses of Victorian materialism. . . . Although grudgingly conceding the indisputable facts of evolution, Wilson incorrectly argues that the “science of the new genetics delivered its death blow” to Darwinism, that “Darwinism has been supplanted by scientific evidence” and that it is a “theory which had collapsed”. He challenges two key aspects of the Darwinian mechanism. First, the gradual nature of evolutionary change that Wilson regards as “metaphysical”, and second the Malthusian-inspired “struggle for survival”.

Well, surely there are better biographies that detail Darwin’s life: I can’t imagine, for example, a better “social and intellectual history” of Darwin than Janet Browne’s magisterial two-volume biography, which is not only comprehensive but written superbly. If you want the story of Darwin’s life and accomplishments, that’s the go-to book. If you want to see Darwin trashed—if, for instance, you’re Michael Egnor or another mushheaded creationist—this new one is your book.

The other review, even more damning since it doesn’t have a word of praise, is in the Guardian. Its author is Kathryn Hughes, described as “a contributing editor to Prospect magazine and also writes for the Times Literary Supplement and the Economist. Her particular interests are Victorian history and contemporary popular culture.”

Some excerpts:

What Wilson is engaged in here, then, is not just a demolition of Darwin’s science, which he maintains is mostly bogus and outmoded, but an assassination of the man’s moral character. Darwin, Wilson contends, was not the nervy but benign magus of Down House, labouring patiently for decades in rural Kent to unlock the origins of human life for the benefit of all mankind. He was actually an egotist with an unfailing eye for “the main chance”, determined to go down in history as the greatest scientist of all time. According to Wilson’s long charge sheet, Darwin routinely stole ideas, couldn’t be bothered to go to family funerals and wasn’t keen on sex, despite having 10 children (some of whom were “notably plain”). Despite dying seven years before Hitler was born, he apparently paved the way for the Nazis’ love affair with eugenics. To cap it all, his unsavoury insistence of having a “privy” in the corner of his study meant that he probably smelled of his own poo. First, let’s take the science. Wilson concedes with a smirk that Darwin “was among the foremost experts on the earthworm” but not much else. Specifically, the big picture stuff was beyond him, which is why he gobbled up other people’s theories about evolution, including those of his grandfather Dr Erasmus Darwin, and then passed them off as his own. Indeed, Darwin-as-plagiarist is one of the chief poison darts in Wilson’s argument. What actually happened, of course, was that Darwin absorbed the hints and hypotheses of an earlier generation of science writers, including those of his grandfather, and embarked on a painstaking programme of data-gathering that allowed him to substantiate what had previously been merely a widely held hunch. That there remained gaps, dead ends and errors in his narrative account of how life unfolded on earth over multi-millennia was something Darwin was always quick to acknowledge. It was in response to the questions and corrections that flooded into Down House from around the world that he continued to modify his arguments. This, one might think, is what scientists do, especially ones who are committed to the concept of evolution, the slow adjustments of shape and form over time. For Wilson, however, Darwin’s constant need to revise his published work is evidence of nothing more than the narcissist’s terror of being caught in the wrong. Although Wilson will just about allow On the Origin of Species a credible place in the history of science, The Descent of Man, published 12 years later in 1871, is his holy terror. . . . . . Instead of subtitling this book “Victorian Mythmaker”, Wilson might have more accurately called it “J’Accuse”. For despite a few pious throat-clearings on the dust jacket to the contrary, he has no interest in balance, no desire to be nice about the man whom he blames for pretty much everything that went wrong in the 20th century, from totalitarianism to the decline of organised religion.

You get the idea.

It’s a risky business these days to trash not only evolution, but Darwin himself. He wasn’t perfect, but the facts of his life are sufficiently well known that to accuse him of being a miscreant simply won’t stand. And, of course, we know about the intellectual history of the idea of evolution, and Darwin’s contributions, which were to disgorge in one stupendous book an argument so compelling that not rational person has seriously questioned it in the past 158 years. That he gets the lion’s share of the credit for the theory of evolution is a proper encomium.