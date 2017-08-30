Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s August 30, 2017, and summer draws to a close, bringing near the dreaded “back to sch**l time” (it’s already started in many places). I’m taking a lot of the day off as a Mental Health Day, as I’ve been working too hard and need to have some fun—or at least the absence of work. I hope to obtain some good ethnic noms. Posting may be light today, and will surely wane a bit as I prepare for my trip to Poland. But then think of all the pies you’ll see, as well as the live adventures of Hili, when I get to cuddle her!

It’s National Toasted Marshmallow Day, and I like mine burnt to a crisp, attained by lighting the whole thing on fire and waiting till it’s ashen—crisp on the outside and gooey inside. This isn’t nearly charred enough for me:

It’s also International Day of the Disappeared, calling attention to those who have been imprisoned or killed in secret by their governments.

On this day in history, not a lot happened. On August 30, 1835, the city of Melbourne was founded, famous for being the erstwhile home of atheist philosopher Russell “Brother” Blackford. On this day in 1909, the Burgess Shale fossils were found by Charles Doolittle Walcott in the Canadian Rockies. These were, famously, the subject of Steve Gould’s book Wonderful Life, which wrongly claimed that many of the species belonged to phyla that went extinct, so what we have now is a contingent product of extinction. Simon Conway Morris’s work later corrected that, placing many of these phyla in extant groups, so Gould’s idea of “contingency” based on those fossils was largely incorrect. Here are two of them:

On this day in 1945, the British Army liberated Hong Kong from Japan. And on August 30, 1967, Thurgood Marshall was confirmed as the first African-American Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Sadly, the black Justice we have now, the Silent Conservative Clarence Thomas is far from being Marshall’s equal.

Notables born on this day include Jacques-Louis David (1748), Mary Shelley (1797), Jacobus Henricus van ‘t Hoff (1852), Ernest Rutherford (1871), Theodor Svedberg (1884), Huey Long (1893), Fred MacMurray (1908), Ted Williams (1918), Kitty Wells (1919), Warren Buffett (1930), Robert “R.” Crumb (1943), Molly Ivins (1944) and Lewis Black (1948).

Here’s Lewis Black on religion:

And R. Crumb’s “Mr. Natural”, an icon of my college years (I still have my collection of Zap Comics, and perhaps they’re worth something now).





Those who died on this day include Jean Seberg (1979), Glenn Ford (2006), Seamus Heaney (2013) and Oliver Sacks (2015). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili was startled by an animal, but discovered it was only an innocuous hare:

Hili: Everything is clear. A: What is clear? Hili: It’s a hare, I don’t have to be afraid.

In Polish:

Hili: Wszystko jasne.

Ja: Co jest jasne?

Hili: To jest zając, nie muszę się go bać.

And out in Winnipeg, Gus naps in the garden during the “cat days of summer”:

A great tw**t found by Dr. Cobb. Look at that weevil!

A funny tw**t found by Dr. Cobb:

Baby horse sneezes and it's a little too much for him. pic.twitter.com/wCqxm5ixdz — Joe Bloggs (@joebloggs8040) August 26, 2017

A scary tw**t found by Dr. Cobb:

Wasps built a nest around this doll and now you can show your kids what they're getting for Xmas. 💀👍 #horror pic.twitter.com/LqJV1De1EJ — Eric Weiss (@ZombieRiot) August 28, 2017