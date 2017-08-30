Today’s radio interview with Fred Crews on his new Freud book

If you’re interested in Freud, and want to know what a charlatan he was, you couldn’t do better than listen to Fred Crews on public radio today. Fred, as I’ve mentioned recently (see also here), is the author of the new book Freud: The Making of an Illusion, which shows that from the very outset of his career Freud was a desperately ambitious man, determined at all costs to become famous. To do that, he simply made up stuff (his “theories”) without scientific foundation (e.g., psychoanalysis, including the dogmas of repression, the Oedipus complex, etc.), lied in his works about his “cures”, and engaged in various unsavory practices like giving cocaine to his patients.

Crews, former chair of English at the University of California at Berkeley, will be interviewed from 10-11 a.m. (Pacific time), which is 1-2 p.m. Eastern time, on Michael Krasny’s “Forum” show on KQED radio, a public-access station in Northern California.

Reader JJ, who sent me this notice, said that there is a “listen live” link here, and then the interview will be archived and put here.

Crews is quite eloquent, and though I won’t be around to hear it live, I’m certainly going to listen to the archived version. I recommend you have a listen one way or the other, especially if you are under the delusion that Freud was a revolutionary thinker who created a “scientific” system of curing mental disturbances.