Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Nice Things

I have to say that this is the first Jesus and Mo strip (called “nice”) that I don’t really get. It’s a repeat: as the author noted in the email:

I’m away again this week, so here’s an old one from 2008. It’s not funny. It’s a tribute to Kurt Vonnegut, who wrote the words in the last panel.

Do read the article at the link. At the time Vonnegut (a great favorite of mine) was working on what was to be his last novel, If God Were Alive Today, which he never finished (he died in 2007). The unfinished part, as well as Vonnegut’s first unpublished novella, We Are What We Pretend To Be, has been published in a collection you can buy on Amazon: We Are What We Pretend to Be: The First and Last Works. I haven’t read either work and so must now do so (I’ve read everything Vonnegut ever published.) The Amazon summary of the unfinished work is this:

When Vonnegut passed away in 2007, he left his last novel unfinished. Entitled If God Were Alive Today, this last work is a brutal satire on societal ignorance and carefree denial of the world s major problems. Protagonist Gil Berman is a middle-aged college lecturer and self-declared stand-up comedian who enjoys cracking jokes in front of a college audience while societal dependence on fossil fuels has led to the apocalypse. Described by Vonnegut as, the stand-up comedian on Doomsday, Gil is a character formed from Vonnegut s own rich experiences living in a reality Vonnegut himself considered inevitable. Along with the two works of fiction, Vonnegut s daughter, Nanette shares reminiscences about her father and commentary on these two works both exclusive to this edition.

The article to which the artist links, from In These Times, is called “Knowing what’s nice” and comprises some remarks Vonnegut made at the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 2003. It’s a compendium advice for both would-be writers and students about to graduate, and includes this, from where the strip comes:

And now I want to tell you about my late Uncle Alex. He was my father’s kid brother, a childless graduate of Harvard who was an honest life insurance salesman in Indianapolis. He was well-read and wise. And his principal complaint about other human beings was that they so seldom noticed it when they were happy. So when we were drinking lemonade under an apple tree in the summer, say, and talking lazily about this and that, almost buzzing like honeybees, Uncle Alex would suddenly interrupt the agreeable blather to exclaim, “If this isn’t nice, I don’t know what is.” So I do the same now, and so do my kids and grandkids. And I urge you to please notice when you are happy, and exclaim or murmur or think at some point, “If this isn’t nice, I don’t know what is.” That’s one favor I’ve asked of you. Now I’ve got another one, a show of hands. How many of you have had a teacher at any point in your entire education who made you happier to be alive, prouder to be alive than you had previously believed possible? Now please say the name of that teacher out loud to someone sitting or standing near you. OK? All done? “If this isn’t nice, I don’t know what is.”

I wish I would have been one of those teachers, at least for some students, but you never get that kind of feedback!

Vonnegut adds this:

Do you know what a Humanist is? I am honorary president of the American Humanist Association, having succeeded the late, great science fiction writer Isaac Asimov in that functionless capacity. We Humanists try to behave well without any expectation of rewards or punishments in an afterlife. We serve as best we can the only abstraction with which we have any real familiarity, which is our community. We had a memorial services for Isaac a few years back, and at one point I said, “Isaac is up in Heaven now.” It was the funniest thing I could have said to a group of Humanists. I rolled them in the aisles. It was several minutes before order could be restored. And if I should ever die, God forbid, I hope you will say, “Kurt is up in Heaven now.” That’s my favorite joke. . . . What about God, if He were alive today? Gil Berman says, “God would have to be an Athiest, because the excrement has hit the air-conditioning big time, big time.”

Vonnegut also recommends one piece of music, one short story, and one work of nonfiction that, he says, we all must read (they’re not his work). I’ll let you see these for yourself.