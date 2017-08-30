ACLU legal director explains the need to defend free speech

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has decided, in the wake of the Charlottesville melee, that it will no longer defend protestors who carry weapons. I don’t have any argument with that one, for although open or concealed carry may be legal according to the courts, it’s not a First Amendment right and thus can take lower priority over the many cases where freedom of expression is being suppressed. What did worry me were intimations in the press that the ACLU was rethinking its policy of defending speech in a “neutral” manner; that is, defending speech of all sorts from across the political spectrum, and that includes “hate speech”, such as that promulgated by white supremacists. In other words, there were rumors that the ACLU would ratchet back in defending those promulgating “offensive” speech.

Well, those of us with that worry can rest easy, for the ACLU is not changing its policy. In a new piece in the New York Review of Books, ACLU legal director David Cole—also a Professor of Law and Public Policy at Georgetown University—explains “Why we must still defend free speech.”

First the bad news: a lot of younger folk don’t respect the First Amendment:

The future of the First Amendment may be at issue. A 2015 Pew Research Center poll reported that 40 percent of millennials think the government should be able to suppress speech deemed offensive to minority groups, as compared to only 12 percent of those born between 1928 and 1945. Young people today voice far less faith in free speech than do their grandparents. And Europe, where racist speech is not protected, has shown that democracies can reasonably differ about this issue.

Well, democracies can and do differ, but not “reasonably”. There’s a very palpable downside to prohibiting racist or offensive speech—one described by Mill in On Liberty. If we don’t even get to hear racist speech or other forms of speech that we see as too odious for any rational person to embrace, then we don’t get to formulate our counterarguments. Indeed, this is happening now in campuses, and is why Ben Shapiro, for instance, is easily able to take down Leftists who hate his conservative message. In response, all they can do is stand up, yell, and sputter, because they’ve never thought about the issues. When Shapiro talks about affirmative action, citing studies and figures, what ammunition do they have in response? None! Further, as the counter-arguments disappear because the speech itself is banned, over generations they’re forgotten.

This is why, for instance, I adamantly favor allowing Holocaust denialists—not allowed to speak in Germany or Canada—to make their case. If they don’t, what evidence do we know of that the Holocaust not only happened, but was part of the Nazi regime’s plan? Saying “it’s obvious” is no argument. What can you say in response to the accurate claim that there is no piece of paper on which Hitler ordered the Endlösung—the Final Solution? There are of course good and decisive responses, but how many of you know them? And this is why hate speech must be allowed. Further, if it’s banned, it doesn’t go away, it just festers underground and never gets a public airing. It is a good thing that Trump’s election emboldened the white supremacists to come out and spout their message, for now we can not only refute them (NOT WITH VIOLENCE!), but see how odious and pathetic they really are. I see no reason for any democracy to have laws against offensive speech.

As I’m leaving soon to have FUN, I’ll simply give a few excerpts from Cole’s admirable piece, which should stand as the last word on why the ACLU should keep doing what it’s doing. Cole’s words are indented.

On not defending armed protestors.

What about speech and weapons? The ACLU ’s executive director, Anthony Romero, explained that, in light of Charlottesville and the risk of violence at future protests, the ACLU will not represent marchers who seek to brandish weapons while protesting. (This is not a new position. In a pamphlet signed by Roger Baldwin, Arthur Garfield Hays, Morris Ernst, and others, the ACLU took a similar stance in 1934, explaining that we defended the Nazis’ right to speak, but not to march while armed.) This is a content-neutral policy; it applies to all armed marchers, regardless of their views. And it is driven by the twin concerns of avoiding violence and the impairment of many rights, speech included, that violence so often occasions. Free speech allows us to resolve our differences through public reason; violence is its antithesis. The First Amendment protects the exchange of views, not the exchange of bullets. Just as it is reasonable to exclude weapons from courthouses, airports, schools, and Fourth of July celebrations on the National Mall, so it is reasonable to exclude them from public protests.

On why the ACLU should defend “hate groups” and offensive speech rather than concentrating exclusively on oppressed minorities.

The argument that free speech should not be protected in conditions of inequality is misguided. The right to free speech does not rest on the presumption of a level playing field. Virtually all rights—speech included—are enjoyed unequally, and can reinforce inequality. The right to property most obviously protects the billionaire more than it does the poor. Homeowners have greater privacy rights than apartment dwellers, who in turn have more privacy than the homeless. The fundamental right to choose how to educate one’s children means little to parents who cannot afford private schools, and contributes to the resilience of segregated schools and the reproduction of privilege. Criminal defendants’ rights are enjoyed much more robustly by those who can afford to hire an expensive lawyer than by those dependent on the meager resources that states dedicate to the defense of the indigent, thereby contributing to the endemic disparities that plague our criminal justice system. Critics argue that the First Amendment is different, because if the weak are silenced while the strong speak, or if some have more to spend on speech than others, the outcomes of the “marketplace of ideas” will be skewed. But the marketplace is a metaphor; it describes not a scientific method for identifying truth but a choice among realistic options. It maintains only that it is better for the state to remain neutral than to dictate what is true and suppress the rest. One can be justifiably skeptical of a debate in which Charles Koch or George Soros has outsized advantages over everyone else, but still prefer it to one in which the Trump—or indeed Obama—administration can control what can be said. If free speech is critical to democracy and to holding our representatives accountable—and it is—we cannot allow our representatives to suppress views they think are wrong, false, or disruptive. Should our nation’s shameful history of racism change the equation? There is no doubt that African-Americans have suffered unique mistreatment, and that our country has yet to reckon adequately with that fact. But to treat speech targeting African-Americans differently from speech targeting anyone else cannot be squared with the first principle of free speech: the state must be neutral with regard to speakers’ viewpoints. Moreover, what about other groups? While each group’s experiences are distinct, many have suffered grave discrimination, including Native Americans, Asian-Americans, LGBT people, women, Jews, Latinos, Muslims, and immigrants generally. Should government officials be free to censor speech that offends or targets any of these groups? If not all, which groups get special protection? And even if we could somehow answer that question, how would we define what speech to suppress? Should the government be able to silence all arguments against affirmative action or about genetic differences between men and women, or just uneducated racist and sexist rants? It is easy to recognize inequality; it is virtually impossible to articulate a standard for suppression of speech that would not afford government officials dangerously broad discretion and invite discrimination against particular viewpoints.

This last argument is dispositive. It’s not just Nazi speech that some find “hateful” and want to suppress: all manner of views can and have been deemed odious and worthy of censorship. Those include affirmative action, claims about genetic differences between sexes and groups (remember Charles Murray at Middlebury State?), and, of course, criticism of Islam, which has gotten people murdered in the West. This is truly a slippery slope and not a bogus one. The best solution is, I think, the one the U.S. courts have hit on: all speech is permissible so long as it’s not defamatory, does not involving harassing individuals in the workplace, and does not incite imminent violence. Which brings us to the last issue:

On why free speech can call for non-imminent violence.

Some white supremacists advocate not only hate but violence. They want to purge the country of nonwhites, non-Christians, and other “undesirables,” and return us to a racial caste society—and the only way to do that is through force. The First Amendment protects speech but not violence. So what possible value is there in protecting speech advocating violence? Our history illustrates that unless very narrowly constrained, the power to restrict the advocacy of violence is an invitation to punish political dissent. A. Mitchell Palmer, J. Edgar Hoover, and Joseph McCarthy all used the advocacy of violence as a justification to punish people who associated with Communists, socialists, or civil rights groups. Those lessons led the Supreme Court, in a 1969 ACLU case involving a Ku Klux Klan rally, to rule that speech advocating violence or other criminal conduct is protected unless it is intended and likely to produce imminent lawless action, a highly speech-protective rule. In addition to incitement, thus narrowly defined, a “true threat” against specific individuals is also not protected. But aside from these instances in which speech and violence are inextricably intertwined, speech advocating violence gets full First Amendment protection. In Charlottesville, the ACLU ’s client swore under oath that he intended only a peaceful protest. The city cited general concerns about managing the crowd in seeking to move the marchers a mile from the originally approved site. But as the district court found, the city offered no reason why there wouldn’t be just as many protesters and counterprotesters at the alternative site. Violence did break out in Charlottesville, but that appears to have been at least in part because the police utterly failed to keep the protesters separated or to break up the fights.

I remain proud of the ACLU—far prouder than I am of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is now demonizing true reformers.

h/t: Mizrob