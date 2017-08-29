Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. In two days September will have come again, have come again, and in Virginia the chinkapins will be falling, and all living things on the Earth will turn home again. It’s also National Chop Suey Day, a vile goopy concoction that, if you’re going to decry cultural appropriation from the Chinese, is the dish to point at. It’s also International Day against Nuclear Tests, something the North Koreans are flouting, as well as sending missiles over Japan. I tell you, this will come to no good end.

On this day in 1756, Frederick the Great attacked Saxony, beginning the Seven Years’ War that embroiled much of Europe, and even had a spinoff in India. On August 29, 1825, Portugal granted independence to Brazil, and exactly six years later Michael Faraday discovered electromagnetic induction: the production of electricity by magnetism—and the first suggestion that they may be just one “force”. On this day in 1911, Ishi, a member of the Yahi tribe, and considered to be the last Native American to make contact with Europeans, walked out of the wilderness near Oroville California, looking for meat. He was promptly clapped into an apartment at the University of California in San Francisco, where, after anthropologists had studied him, he died five years later of tuberculosis (he had no resistance to “European” diseases). I read an eponymous book about him in a college anthropology course, but I’m not sure if the story still stands up. Here he is on the right:

On this day in 1949, the Soviet Union tested its first atomic bomb in Kazakhstan. On August 29, 1966, the Beatles gave their last concert before paying fans at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. (That doesn’t count their free rooftop concert.) Finally, some déjà vu: on this day twelve years ago, Hurricane Katrina wrought havoc among much of the Gulf Coast, producing a death toll of over 1800 people and causing over $108 billion in damage.

Notables born on this day include John Locke (1632), Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres (1780), Ingrid Bergman (1915), Charlie Parker (1920), Richard Attenborough (1923), John McCain (1936), Eddie Murray (1956), Michael Jackson (1958) and Neil Gorsuch (1967, too young!). Those who died on this day include Brigham Young (1877), Sayyid Qutb (1966),Éamon de Valera (1975), Ingrid Bergman (1982, died on her 67th birthday), Lee Marvin (1987), Honeyboy Edwards (2011, I once met him and hired him to play blues for a charity event), and Gene Wilder (2016).

In honor of Bird’s birthday, here’s a rare live video of him playing in 1950 with another favorite jazz saxophonist, the great Coleman Hawkins:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sleeping sweetly, but her dreams are dark:

Hili: I have a dream. A: What dream is it? Hili: That some links in the food chain would run slower.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam marzenie.

Ja: Jakie?

Hili: Żeby niektóre ogniwa łańcucha pokarmowego wolniej biegały From Grania, a tweet showing one angry amanuensis. Note the pointing fingers and drawing of urinating cat (as always, a horrible likeness of a cat): Mediaeval manuscript (Deventer, c 1420) cursing the cat that peed on it. (Hic non defectus est, sed cattus minxit desuper nocte quadam.) pic.twitter.com/YmChENzoGw — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) August 29, 2017

Here’s an owner who truly loves her cat, sacrificing her pancakes for the moggie:

@AlinaDal_F Good morning my dearest Alina🌹I wish you a wonderful Sunday full of happiness and relax my best friend❤️Much love and hugs❤️🤗😍😘 pic.twitter.com/7UpaVh5nqO — Marie Nassar (@marienassar_) August 27, 2017