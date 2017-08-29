Spot the salamander!

Matthew Cobb found this “spot the salamander” tweet (it’s a hellbenderCryptobranchus alleganiensis), and I had a hard time with it. Can you spot it? I’ll put the answer below the fold (click on “read more”):

Click below to see the amphibian:

See the eye?

  1. Charleen D. Adams
    I don’t know.

    The “rock” to the right in the middle looks more like a salamander. I think I can make out eyes on each side of the head and indentations that look too coincidentally symmetric.

  2. GBJames
    I don’t think that red line is in the right place.

  3. Ken Phelps
    Hmmm. I’d picked the one with two eyes just to the right of the red circle.

