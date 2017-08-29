Matthew Cobb found this “spot the salamander” tweet (it’s a hellbender, Cryptobranchus alleganiensis), and I had a hard time with it. Can you spot it? I’ll put the answer below the fold (click on “read more”):
Click below to see the amphibian:
See the eye?
I don’t know.
The “rock” to the right in the middle looks more like a salamander. I think I can make out eyes on each side of the head and indentations that look too coincidentally symmetric.
I don’t think that red line is in the right place.
Yeah, I think you’re right. I’ll fix it.
Hmmm. I’d picked the one with two eyes just to the right of the red circle.