Matthew Cobb found this “spot the salamander” tweet (it’s a hellbender, Cryptobranchus alleganiensis), and I had a hard time with it. Can you spot it? I’ll put the answer below the fold (click on “read more”):

Look closely—1 of these rocks is actually a salamander. More on giant (& harmless) hellbenders: https://t.co/mxSuwUiwlA 📸David Herasimtschuk pic.twitter.com/ooIYuBCysE — bioGraphic (@bioGraphic) August 29, 2017

Click below to see the amphibian:

See the eye?