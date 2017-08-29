Readers’ wildlife photographs

Today we begin with some photos by Stephan Barnard, who’s been absent from this page for a while. His notes are indented:

The first is of a Rufous Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus), not unlike some others I’ve sent.

The second is a Solitary Sandpiper (Tringa solitaria), a photo that would otherwise be unremarkable except that it’s the first one I’ve seen. They look very similar to Lesser Yellowlegs (Tringa flavipes), which I see here, but there was something different about it that caught my eye. It seemed out of place. “Of the world’s 85 sandpiper species, only the Solitary Sandpiper and the Green Sandpiper of Eurasia routinely lay eggs in tree nests instead of on the ground.” —allaboutbirds

Yet another Rufous Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus) in flight.

And a turtle from Andrew Lowry:

This is a Sonoran Desert Tortoise (Gopherus morafkai) that I moved out of a road near Wickenburg, Arizona. The photo with the boot is to show scale; that’s a (men’s) size 9. The road is frequently traveled by trucks hauling rock, so I had to take action. There’s a trick to moving a tortoise– if they’re startled, they’ll empty their bladder, which can lead to death via dehydration. They have to be lifted slowly and gently and not too high off the ground. The dry state of the boot shows that I was successful. 😉



JAC: Spiffy ostrich cowboy boot!

And from Tim Anderson in Australia, some astronomy apparatus:

This picture is not wildlife, though the observatory may help one day in locating life on some distant exoplanet. This is the CSIRO radio telescope outside of Parkes, NSW. It is one of the glories of Australian science. The black strip on the dish’s surface is a leftover from the movie “The Dish”, which celebrates (with some historical liberties) the observatory’s role in transmitting video imagery of Neil Armstrong’s first walk on the Moon in 1969. It is a lovely movie and I recommend it (the black strip involved a game of cricket). On a personal note, I worked very briefly at the observatory in the mid-1980s.