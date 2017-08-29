As I predicted, things are shaping up for a big confrontation at the University of California at Berkeley between three invited speakers on the one hand and on the other Antifa-inspired protestors who, I suspect, are going to create a melee when those speakers show up. As I mentioned recently, groups at the University have invited three Demons of the Right—Ann Coulter, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Ben Shapiro—to give talks this fall. At least one of those, Yiannopoulos’s, will take place during “Free Speech Week”, September 24-27.
New UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ made a statement emphasizing the importance of free speech at her school, even if that speech is offensive, and pointedly said that anyone committing violent acts “would be held accountable for it.” Good for her. But I suspect that violence is indeed in the offing—not from the speakers themselves or their supporters, but from the Antifa thugs and their running dogs who will turn out to disrupt matters, and, in all likelihood, run amok, breaking windows and destroying property. One reason to think this will happen is the violence and attacks perpetrated by the anti-fascist groups two days ago, when an alt-right demonstration was canceled, but the hepped-up Antifa types still attacked the occasional Trump supporter and even some journalists.
What to do? Well, a police presence is necessary (though Antifa equates the cops with the Klan), and protestors should at all costs remain peaceful and not try to “shut down” the speakers, attack anyone, or destroy property. But that’s not gonna happen with Antifa around, many of whom aren’t Berkeley students but anarchists from the Bay area. They want violence and have no respect for private property. So, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, Berkeley’s new left-wing mayor, Jesse Arreguin, has urged the University to cancel Free Speech week to forestall the violence.
Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin urged UC Berkeley on Monday to cancel conservatives’ plans for a Free Speech Week next month to avoid making the city the center of more violent unrest.
h/t: jj, cesar
How do we influence those who are ‘itching for a fight’, so to speak? I’m guessing (though I can’t be sure) that most of the antifa activists are quite young. They are angry. How do we channel all that energy into a prosocial action?
Taking a guess at what the mayor is thinking, it seems his position is predictable. What’s the upside for the mayor of a successful, non-violent Free Speech Week and three alt-right speeches? Not much compared to the downside of violence in his city and, possibly, getting a black eye for some mistake in his response or that of his police force.
Somehow it must be made clear that being anti-antifa is not being pro fascist.
Since antifa are fascists (left-wing fascists) being against antifa is being *against* fascists.
“Free Speech weak”? Surely not! “Free Speech strong”.
Unfortunately, it is not obvious to all that if the mere threat of intimidation to shut down speech results in in a speaker being canceled then democracy is threatened. The good mayor needs to realize that the maintenance of democracy comes at cost and Berkeley needs to bear it in this instance.
This is the sort of gutlessness (on the mayor’s part) that gets rolled into the “anything but a democrat” bundling of issues on the Trump/religious right.
You can bet that a lot of the people supporting the Arpaio pardon aren’t all that concerned with immigration. What they *would* like to see are a bunch of spoiled-child vandals roasting in the sun in their pink prison underwear.
Much of the cost will be borne by the city’s tax payers. Ask them what they think. And since the Cal Berkeley campus police force will be the first line of defense this will also cost the university a considerable sum. To what purpose? So that the campus Republican Club can
have speakers tell them what they already believe? The purpose of the speakers is nothing more than the creation of the chaos that is sure to occur when they speak so that the demonstrators will look bad and they themselves emerge as heroes. Is all this really “defending free speech?”
I dunno. It’s when violence erupts unexpectedly that it tends to get out of hand. When it’s expected, the authorities usually mount a sufficient show of force to dissuade all but the most foolhardy.
Agree 100%, except maybe the last sentence. It seems likely that the mayor is simply looking out for people’s safety. I can understand his concern if violence may in fact be inevitable. This has nothing to do with whether the violence is justifiable or not. What exactly is Jesse Arreguin supposed to “know better”? Do we assume the police will be able to keep things under control and arrest the culprits, without endangering speakers or peaceful protesters?
Yes, lets ask the small business owners of Berkeley who are likely to receive damage what they think. Or even the peaceful citizens of Berkeley, how much to they want to pay for all the riot police that will be necessary? You know, all the people that the Mayor actually works for. Two choices seem to be, either call the whole thing off or insure you have overwhelming force to handle the demonstrations that will happen.
Do all the folks sitting behind their computer screens at a nice safe distance, that say free speech at any cost, want to pay for that cost. Let’s just send them the bill.
“Running dogs”… nice reference to a favorite phrase of Chairman Mao during the “cultural revolution” days… a campaign which looks a lot like today’s ctrl-left/antifa/blm campaign to take offense and demand self-criticism from those who find themselves a tad on the impure side of the current extreme politically correct dogma.
Violence should not be tolerated. There should be a very strong, enhanced, police presence at these talks. Can the National Guard play a role? Violent actors should be escorted out as fast as they raise a fist. Also, it might not be a bad idea to keep an eye on people as they arrive. Especially if they dress in black. I don’t mean preventive arrest, just to know where to allocate troops.