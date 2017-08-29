My duck is back again

After more than a 24-hour absence, Honey the Duck reappeared this morning, and my heart leapt as I saw her paddling toward me. She had a respectable breakfast and then retired into the reeds. Her wing feathers are very long now, and I suspect she’ll leave for good when I’m in Poland.

Yes, this cycle of departure and return is an emotional roller coaster, for I do love that damn duck! Who knew I could bond with a mallard?

Here she is this morning; note the distinctive bill stippling that I can use to identify her if she returns. Her speculum glowed a deep purple in the early light.