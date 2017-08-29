My duck is back again

After more than a 24-hour absence, Honey the Duck reappeared this morning, and my heart leapt as I saw her paddling toward me. She had a respectable breakfast and then retired into the reeds. Her wing feathers are very long now, and I suspect she’ll leave for good when I’m in Poland.

Yes, this cycle of departure and return is an emotional roller coaster, for I do love that damn duck! Who knew I could bond with a mallard?

Here she is this morning; note the distinctive bill stippling that I can use to identify her if she returns. Her speculum glowed a deep purple in the early light.

  1. GBJames
    Honey… How can we miss you if you won’t go away?

  2. Miss Ironfist
    It’s like she’s messing with your head, Jerry…or just cannot bear to leave you!

  3. BobTerrace
    When she does leave, you can always look forward to her return next year for her next brood is ducklings.

