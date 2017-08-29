Fox rescue!

Here’s a mangy fox that got rehabilitated because of nice people. The YouTube notes:

We saw this fox looking really awful and walking in the middle of the road , so we went home and got a cage and some gloves. When we came back he had somehow gotten a piece of culvert stuck around his neck. We cornered him in a culvert and managed to grab him, he was weak and very hungry. We took him home and gave him medicine ( Ivermectin ) and I consulted with a fox specialist on diet and medicine dosage .He was so weak he wasn’t even afraid of us . We kept him for 1 month , medicating him , clean his cage, and feeding him , and providing toys. After 1 month he looked so much better and had actually become afraid us like he should so we released him .