Australian journalist touts religion as infinitely superior to atheism—without considering whether religion is true

I believe an Aussie reader (I forgot who, and so apologize) sent me this long article from The Australian, the biggest-selling newspaper in the country. The paper is also said to be conservative (I don’t read it), which explains why Greg Sheridan, its foreign editor, got so much space to tout Christianity and fulminate against atheism. Click on the screenshot below to go to the piece:





What we have here is basically a long and rather disconnected rant about how atheism is really a religion (with Dawkins its head priest), how atheism was practiced with disastrous results by Stalin and Pol Pot, about how without religion there is no way to determine what is moral—in contrast, Christianity and God have given us a firm morality—about how Christianity created everything that is good about Western society, and how faith has inspired innumerable acts of kindness and charity.

Well, we can contest all of that (especially the claim that atheism is a religion, that morality comes from God, and that democracy and the like are really Christian institutions), but Sheridan undercuts his entire thesis with one brief statement. But first a few choice quotes from this deluded man (quotes indented; my comments flush left):

Atheist bashing:

Atheism is every bit as much a religious faith as any religion, but it is less rational and less human than Christianity. It would-be self-appointed pope is Richard Dawkins of The God Delusion fame. His is an intolerant papacy, full of dogmatic pronouncements and ridicule and sneering for any who stray from the true doctrinal path. A slew of atheist bishops — the author and critic Christopher Hitchens, US philosopher Daniel Dennett, AC Grayling — perform the traditional tasks of bishops, reinforcing each other, reasserting doctrine.

Atheism isn’t religion because there’s no supernatural in it; it’s far more rational than Christianity, which has no evidence for its truth claims (see below); and Dawkins’s “dogmatic pronouncements” include saying he’s not 100% sure there’s a god, but giving a sort of Bayesian probability level. In contrast, Sheridan has no doubt there’s a God, and it’s the Christian one.

Dawkins graciously concedes that Joseph Stalin was an atheist and a mass murderer. But whereas Dawkins attributes any bad thing done by any Christian to their Christianity, and any good thing done by any Christian to a lingering humanism in contradiction of Christianity, his contrasting escape clause for the effects of atheist belief is absurd. So while he acknowledges ­Stalin’s atheism he says it had no effect on Stalin’s actions. Yet Stalin was the leader of the Soviet Union and a devoted adherent of Marxist communism, the most powerful atheist ideology of the 20th century.

No, Dawkins certainly does not impute every bad thing done by Christians as due to their faith, nor every good thing due to their humanism. And yes, Stalin was an atheist, but also erected a quasi-religious system in which he was a God and had anointed sons (e.g., Lynsenko). Stalin was neither a humanist nor did he murder largely in the name of atheism.

Sheridan goes on to say that the death of Christianity (and yes, it’s on its last legs) is wreaking all sorts of societal havoc:

But liberalism today is unravelling. The loss of faith in God has been accompanied in the West by the collapse of faith in institutions, and indeed in humanity itself. Is it entirely a coincidence that the decline of religious belief is accompanied by a decline in belief in democracy, as evident in Australia in successive Lowy polls? Indeed the least religious cohort is also the cohort with the least faith in democracy. . . . It has been rightly said that when people stop believing in God they don’t believe in nothing, they believe in anything. An intolerant atheism is just one variant of a wild miscellany of ideologies and esoteric cults gaining ground in the West. Witchcraft is undergoing a big revival. Old-fashioned communist banners have been seen in many recent demonstrations in London. The murderous violence in Charlottesville was accompanied by Nazi swastikas.

Correlation is not causation. And as for the big revival of witchcraft, that’s palpable nonsense. Further, might Sheridan imagine that the increase in the alt-right’s demonstrations have something to do with Trump’s election, with the most deeply Christian people voting for Trump?

Human beings create themselves inside a culture. A culture without God will create different human beings. This is a much bigger shift than everything implied by the rise of digital technology, though this is involved in the revolution of the person we are now embarking on. When our culture has exiled God, there will be a radical change to the human personality and all our social institutions and relations. . . . Of course people can be good and charitable without religious motivation. But even Dawkins ­admits that without God there is no ultimate way to define good and evil.

I can answer Sheridan’s first paragraph here with one word: Scandinavia. Are Swedes and Danes “different human beings” from the rest of us? In fact, the largely atheistic countries of northern Europe have more empathic and well developed social and governmental institutions than religious societies, something Sheridan completely ignores. And, as Plato set out in the Euthyphro dialogues, even with God there is no “ultimate way to define good and evil.” If you define it simply as “what God wants and doesn’t want,” you’re thrown into the dilemma of trying to justify doing what God wants as “good” simply because God wants it. Nobody really does that: they impute to God pre-existing concepts of good and evil based on secular morality. To say that these concepts disappear under atheism is to claim that Scandinavia is immoral and lawless.

Christianity osculating:

But some parts of the New Testament with more obvious long-term implications for political culture are forgotten. Consider Saint Paul, in his letter to the Galatians: “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” It took a long time to abolish slavery. But Christianity brought with it the revolutionary doctrine that slaves were human beings, with human souls, with human dignity, with a personal relationship to an almighty God.

Saint Paul preached tolerance only for Christians, for crying out loud. And the abolition of slavery owes more to changing secular sentiments than to Christianity, for many Christians enforced and justified slavery on Biblical and religious grounds. If Christianity carries the doctrine that slaves are humans with dignity, why did so many Christians hold slaves?

The Christian churches are often identified with social conservatism. They were also hugely influential in 2000 years of history in providing relief to the poor and the sick. And in the 19th century, faithful to the New Testament honouring of the poor, they were instrumental in the development of liberalism for the rights of the working class and impoverished people. . . . All of the Christian churches in Australia do similar [charity] work. A good deal of it now receives government funds. But there is still an enormous volunteer effort that involves people who believe the love of Christ inspires and obliges them to love their neighbours.

Contra Sheridan, the Enlightenment and much of its sequelae resulted from the rejection of religious dogma.

Sheridan undercuts himself. He does this by saying that it’s not enough for religion to inspire good acts: it must be true (my emphases):

What are we losing here? Religious belief cannot be sustained on the basis that it is useful to society. People only subscribe to it if they think it’s true. This means not only a rational ascent, but an intuitive sense that religion is real, a sense that our innate hope and wonder are not meaningless, that our lives are not meaningless. In all the important decisions in life — who we will marry and the like — we use all the means of understanding at our disposal. Our intuition of God, and of hope, is admissible evidence, it is part of the reason we believe.

And yet nowhere in the article, except in this paragraph’s claim that “intuition” is “admissible evidence”, does Sheridan give the evidence why he thinks that Christianity is not only true, but other religions are false. Which part of Christianity does he think is true? Was Jesus the son of God? (He probably agrees.) Was Jesus crucified and then bodily resurrected? Is there a Trinity? Is there a hell? Was Jesus born of a virgin? Did he drive a flock of demon-ridden pigs over a cliff? Sheridan doesn’t tell us what he believes to be “true” based on his intuition. He just takes that intuition as dispositive, and then goes on to slam atheism and tout Christianity.

But intuition is NOT “admissible evidence”. If it were, people’s gut feelings would always correspond to reality. And I’d love to put Sheridan in a lab without instruments and ask him to intuit what is true about quantum mechanics or evolution. Admissible evidence is based on the same things in all areas of human endeavor: observation, doubt, testability, and replication—in other words, what I call “science construed broadly.” When it’s not based on these quasi-scientific methods, it’s not even evidence, it’s a “feeling.”

As always, we face the problem of people touting religion as a force for good without considering whether there’s any evidence for its claims. Sam Harris has disposed of this tactic in his “Big Diamond” argument. If you say that something that is unproven or false is nevertheless a force for good, then you’re making the patronizing Little People’s argument. And, most important, we already know that people can be good without God. Scandinavia and other countries of northern Europe show that humanism can be an even better force for good, as humanism doesn’t rest on any observations about the world that can be empirically proven. As I said yesterday, it’s a preference about how we want the world to be, but a preference that, I maintain, comes with fewer maladaptive byproducts than does Christianity.

And finally, there’s the evidence in Pinker’s Better Angels of Our Nature that, at least in the West, morality increases as religion wanes. Now that, too, could be only a correlation, but I think there’s some causation there too. For with its dogmatism and spurning of reason, religion has long served as an impediment to real moral progress.