You’ll never see “Gone With the Wind” in a theater again

The censorship is metastasizing: first statues, now movies. The movie we’re discussing is “Gone With the Wind”, the 1939 classic starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh, with Oliva de Havilland and Leslie Howard, as well as the slave characters Hattie McDaniel as Mammy and Butterfly McQueen as Prissy. Well, the showing of that movie has just been canceled as part of Memphis, Tennesee’s Orpheum Theater movie festival. The cause was obvious: complaints by people that it was racist. As the New York Times reports:

A Memphis movie theater’s announcement that it will discontinue its annual screening of “Gone With the Wind” over concerns that the film is insensitive has prompted a heated discussion online. The Orpheum theater has shown that 1939 film each of the past 34 years, as part of its classics series. It won 10 Oscars, including one for Hattie McDaniel as best supporting actress for her portrayal of a slave named Mammy. (She became the first black actor to win an Academy Award.) After the film’s screening on Aug. 11 — the same evening as a march in Charlottesville, Va., by white nationalists ahead of the “Unite the Right” rally on Aug. 12 — the theater received complaints online from patrons and commenters, who denounced the film’s portrayal of blacks and its romanticized view of the Old South. As a result, the theater said it would not screen the film next year. “The recent screening of ‘Gone With the Wind’ at the Orpheum on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, generated numerous comments,” Brett Batterson, president of the Orpheum Theater Group, said in a statement. “The Orpheum carefully reviewed all of them. As an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves,’ the Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population.”

Nobody who has seen the movie can deny that both Mammy and Prissy are racial stereotypes: Mammy, though the role did win an Oscar, is a stereotyped subservient (though empathic) “house Negro,” and I’ll never forget Prissy losing her head when Melanie was having a baby, “I don’t know nothing ’bout birthing babies.” McQueen in fact objected to the role as racially demeaning. It’s a film of its time, and who’s to say that such subservient behavior wasn’t actually demanded by whites at in the antebellum South?

But this cancellation, the product of offense culture, I can’t abide. Yes, there’s racism, as there was in many, many Hollywood films before the 1950s. That’s movie history, and a reflection of the bigotry that, thankfully, has disappeared. But are we supposed to censor entire movies because of that? Will we see “Gone with the Wind” only on Netflix, ordering it in a plain brown paper wrapper? My view is this: if you don’t like the movie, don’t go see it. You can even picket it or write letters to the editor. But censoring it (and of course the Orpheum had every right to do that) not only keeps a generally good film away from the public (as Wikipedia notes, “when adjusted for monetary inflation, it is still the most successful film in box-office history”), but prevents a conversation about it. After all, a film isn’t a statue: you’re not forced to see it.

There are undoubtedly those of you out there who approve of this decision. If you do, tell me this: would you prevent the showing of Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice” because Shylock is an archetypal grasping and conniving Jew? If not, why would you object to the screening of “Gone With the Wind”? And what about the anti-Semitism of Dickens, or the bigotry of many American novelists? Should we not let people read them?

I myself have spent a long time in my life watching anti-Jewish films made by the Nazis. Here’s one on YouTube: “Der Ewige Jude” (“The Eternal Jew”), made in 1940 at the order of Josef Goebbels. Yes, it’s deeply offensive, with the vilest stereotypes of Jews, but it teaches us something about the depth of bigotry in the human heart, and about Nazi attitudes toward Jews. Not for a second would I demand that it not be on YouTube, or shown in a German film festival about Nazi propaganda. You can dislike the material but not demand that something be censored. Shouldn’t I ask YouTube to remove it? After all, they have the right to. But I don’t think they should. I would in fact object to it being removed.

It’s time to get over the hypersensitivity that, if we don’t stand up to it, will eventually bowdlerize our culture. Yes, people have a right to decide whether their movie houses will show films that depict slavery, or grasping, duplicitous Jews, but if this trend continues, all traces of these things will eventually be effaced. All it takes is a social media campaign.