The bill is gone

. . . maybe. My mallard Honey was acting weird yesterday, being very skittish and not eating all her food before paddling back to her duck island. Today she hasn’t be around for breakfast, lunch, or tea. Maybe she’s just messing with me, but maybe she’s gone for good. If she is, well, that means she can fly, and I’m happy about that. But I’ll miss her.

Here she is with her ducklings (3 drakes and a hen) on May 28 and then on June 31. They all grew up healthy and flew away. She was a great mother.

Maybe she’ll come back tomorrow.