Reader Jacques Hausser from Switzerland sent photos of animals we don’t often see: bats! His captions are indented:
Bats are seldom featured on Reader’s Wildlife Photos: we have few opportunities to meet them at close view and few people would describe them as “cute”. But it is the season for promoting public interest through “bat nights”, and a PhD student of my department, Laura Clement, who studies blood parasites of bats, offered a demonstration last night of bat capture with mist nets. It was a bit too windy and we caught (and of course released) only two species (there are 22 species in the area).
Myotis myotis, the greater mouse-eared bat (Vespertillonidae). This species, curiously, hunts soil-dwelling and not or rarely flying prey, mostly carabids detected by the noise the produce wandering across dry leaves and grasses. It is a large species for European standards, weighting about 30 g, with a 36-45 cm wingspan. Here Laura is freeing one from the mist net.
A portrait of Myotis myotis, smiling. You can notice the free thumb of the right wing just above the ear.
The Whiskered Bat, Myotis mystacinus, is in the same genus but tiny: about 5 grams with a wingspan about 20 cm. It hunts mostly dipterans like Tipulidae (Crane flies).
Same species. Look at these teeth !
A studious group of participants in the pitch-dark night. Worthwhile to attend if something like that is organised near your place !
Now a non-bat. Reader John Hayman from Melbourne sent this adorable marsupial:
‘You rescued me– now put me down!’ Baby ringtail possum (Pseudocheirus peregrines), weight 80 g, found on the ground alone during the day in an inner Melbourne suburb, away from habitat. Now with a carer (Animal Rescue).
I Love bats and these are lovely photos. However, sadly bats are often infected with rabies, careful handling is advised Jacques!
Laura is vaccinated – and I was too when still working with small mammals. But after 9 years of retirment, I’m afraid the vaccine is no more efficient…