Reader Jacques Hausser from Switzerland sent photos of animals we don’t often see: bats! His captions are indented:

Bats are seldom featured on Reader’s Wildlife Photos: we have few opportunities to meet them at close view and few people would describe them as “cute”. But it is the season for promoting public interest through “bat nights”, and a PhD student of my department, Laura Clement, who studies blood parasites of bats, offered a demonstration last night of bat capture with mist nets. It was a bit too windy and we caught (and of course released) only two species (there are 22 species in the area).

Myotis myotis, the greater mouse-eared bat (Vespertillonidae). This species, curiously, hunts soil-dwelling and not or rarely flying prey, mostly carabids detected by the noise the produce wandering across dry leaves and grasses. It is a large species for European standards, weighting about 30 g, with a 36-45 cm wingspan. Here Laura is freeing one from the mist net.