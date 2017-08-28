Not linking to anonymous websites

UPDATE: I wasn’t very clear in the below. If you have an anonymous website, you’re welcome to add it to the fill-in page where you make comments, and it will show up as a link to your name. That’s fine. What I’m referring to is giving us a complete link to a specific post you’ve written on your website, one that you’d like people to read. If you do that, your website shouldn’t be anonymous.

_______

Just a note: Sometimes readers use this site to publicize their own posts, and I have mixed feelings about that, as it’s sort of like piggybacking or advertising, which is addressed in Da Roolz. On the other hand, sometimes those posts have good stuff in them, and are relevant to the discussion. So here’s a new policy: if you put in a link to a post you’ve written on your own site, you must somewhere publicly identify yourself on that site. My own site isn’t anonymous, but I do recognize that people sometimes want anonymity in their comments here. But if you want your own writing or your own site publicized, there should be a link on that site to who you actually are, and by that I mean the name of a real person.

You have every right to have your website be anonymous or pseudonymous. But I don’t have to link to it. This policy is because I believe people should stand behind what they write.

I’ve added this to Da Roolz.

Thanks,

The management