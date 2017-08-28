More shenanigans at Berkeley—by the Left

There was a big “anti-hate” demonstration at Berkeley yesterday, and good for that. In fact, it was so intimidating to the alt-Right that hardly any of the latter showed up; as the Los Angeles Times reports, their demonstration was canceled. Nevertheless, a few hapless Trump supporters and alt-righters showed up anyway, and, since the odious Antifa thugs were there, the alt-righters were roundly beaten up or doused with pepper spray. Photographers and journalists were also intimidated or even attacked by Antifas:

Thousands of demonstrators, carrying signs with slogans like “Stand Against Hate,” descended on Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Park on Sunday for what many hoped would be a peaceful march against bigotry and President Trump. But it was soon punctuated by tear gas and a scattering of violent skirmishes. Some anti-fascist protesters, wearing black and with their faces covered, chased or beat Trump supporters and organizers who had scheduled and then canceled the “anti-Marxist” rally, citing concerns over safety. Police, and in some cases other counter-protesters, stepped in to halt the violence or escort the victims away from the area. Officers reported 14 arrests, many of them for violations of the city’s emergency rules banning masks, sticks and potential weapons inside the demonstration area. The clashes came despite widespread calls from activists and elected officials across the Bay Area for peaceful civil disobedience and underscores Berkeley’s growing reputation for violent reaction by the far left. Other protests earlier this year in the city turned ugly, with far-left and far-right forces fighting in the streets. . . . In Berkeley, the demonstration of more than 4,000 people pulled heavily from area labor unions, church groups and liberal activists — but also scores of young people clad in all black, some carrying shields and others with bandanas pulled over their faces.

The video below was tweeted by a senior editor at the Leftist magazine Mother Jones:

Trump supporter chased out and beaten after pepper spraying people. pic.twitter.com/KCI2XbT7e7 — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017

The Times continues, with the Leftists’ belated recognition of what this kind of publicity will do, for such violence is never good for its enactors:

Some in Berkeley worried that Sunday’s chaos, captured on video and quickly disseminated through social media, would provide unwanted ammunition to Trump and his supporters. “We can’t keep producing this audio-visual propaganda,” said Andrew Noruk, a counter-protester who denounced the fights. “It is recruiting for the right.”

Indeed it is; we’re now in the age of Instant Social Media, which can put out stuff like this within minutes of it happening. It’s too late to go back, and a good thing, too.

But wait—there’s more! Intimidation of reporters!

"Take his camera, take his phone," they are shouting at a journalist. #berkeley pic.twitter.com/hvsQ5eXalE — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017

Berkeleyside has a running report on the activities, and this is the final arrest toll (there’s no count on who was on which side, but I’m betting most were Antifas or their minions):

9 p.m.Berkeley Police statement: BPD said 13 arrests were made Sunday in Berkeley on a variety of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault and violations of the Berkeley Municipal Code. In a Nixle alert sent out around 8:20 p.m., BPD spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Coats reported that one police officer was injured during an arrest and several officers were struck with paint. Six people were injured and treated by paramedics. Two of those individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Those arrested were: Seth Vasquez, 25, of Berkeley; Mark Misohink, 23, of Berkeley; James Dominic, 23, of Oakland; Kristopher Wyrick, 39, of Alpine; Harlan Pankau, 38, of Jamul; Levi Smith, 32, of Sparks, Nevada; Sean Hines, 20, from Santa Rosa; Brittany Moorman, 26, of Oakland; Yesenia Mendez, 22; Emily Gillespie, 24, of Berkeley; Sean Dougan, 47, from Portland, Oregon; Rachel Moore, 40, of Oakland; and Joshua Phillips, 36, of Oakland.

More intimidation:

Back to the L.A. Times:

Counter-protesters clad in black pounced when Joey Gibson, founder of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, showed up in the park. Masked protesters began pepper spraying people and used their shields to hit people who appeared to be with Gibson. Gibson, who was behind Saturday’s aborted rally in San Francisco, was handcuffed and escorted away by police. Assistant Chief Jim Libby of the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division later described the officers’ action as a “rescue.” Anti-fascist protesters also beat one person wearing an American flag. Some threatened to break the cameras of anyone who filmed them, including journalists. Others set off purple smoke bombs. One counter-protester, in tears, said she worried that Sunday’s event would be tied to violence. Another, who helped break up a fight, was upset over the altercations. “We need to get antifa out of here,” said Jack Harris, 20, of San Francisco.

Yes, they sure do. But I wonder why they handcuffed Gibson if he was just being “rescued”!

But brace yourself: this is only the beginning. Now that UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ has announced that right-wingers Ann Coulter, Ben Shapiro, and Milo Yiannopoulos will be speaking at Berkeley this fall, and that the University is committed to not only allowing them to speak but to protecting them and arresting anyone who becomes violent. As Christ said:

The university has the responsibility to provide safety and security for its community and guests, and we will invest the necessary resources to achieve that goal. If you choose to protest, do so peacefully. That is your right, and we will defend it with vigor. We will not tolerate violence, and we will hold anyone accountable who engages in it.

My prediction: the “counterprotestors” will show up in force, as they did when Yiannopoulos spoke before, and either try to prevent people from entering the lectures, try to shout the lecturers down, or even run riot in the streets. Most of the violence and arrests will be of Leftists. We simply have to stop doing this: it doesn’t help our own cause, though Antifa, being mostly anarchists, aren’t really fully with the Progressive Left: they don’t mind unilateral violence or damaging property, and despise the cops, which some of they equate to the Klan.

Meanwhile, as reported by the right-wing site Campus Reform, both a Berkeley professor and the University’s student body president have come out against free speech and Christ’s decision. Michael Mark Cohen, associate teaching professor in African American Studies and African Diaspora Studies, was said to have tweeted this (I can’t find them on his account, but Campus Reform says Cohen deleted some tweets):

But these are still up:

This will bring a hostile racial climate to a campus already struggling with racism. All so @UCBerkeley Admin can appease the Alt-right — MMC (@LilBillHaywood) August 23, 2017

Dr. Cohen apparently doesn’t understand free speech, and seemingly wants to ban “hate speech.”

Finally, the student body president at Berkeley, Zaynab Abdulqadir-Morris tweeted not just the “z” tweet above, approved by Cohen, but these:

You can't make everyone happy when lives are literally at risk. pic.twitter.com/PtyzN8lUm8 — ˗ˏˋzˊˎ˗ (@izaynab) August 23, 2017

No, lives are not at risk at Berkeley; that’s a gross exaggeration (note that she quotes Chancellor Christ’s statement).

A valuable education would involve administrators modeling to us how to combat bigotry on campus instead of inviting hateful no body's. — ˗ˏˋzˊˎ˗ (@izaynab) August 23, 2017

Yep, Abdulqadir-Morris is apparently in favor of banning “provacateurs”, as these messages show:

I have already said this, but my stance as @asucpres is to ban provocateurs + proponents of ethnic cleaninsing from the UC Berkeley campus. — ˗ˏˋzˊˎ˗ (@izaynab) August 23, 2017

Poor Berkeley; some of its students and faculty have not a clue about the meaning of the First Amendment. They want to be The Deciders, and if they had their way, any speakers they didn’t like would be banned.

Poor Berkeley, but thank Ceiling Cat that Carol Christ is the Chancellor.

h/t: Grania, Orli