Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, August 28, 2017, and that means shoulder therapy, when I get put in a curtained cubicle and my arm yanked every which way by a kind but determined physical therapist. Fortunately, I’m regaining painless function rapidly. It’s National Cherry Turnover Day, and I vaguely remember this day from last year, which means I’m repeating the food every 365 days. This will be a busy week as I prepare for the Big Trip to Dobrzyn to see my adopted parents and The Princess. Cherry pies—far superior to turnovers—await as well.

On August 28, 1789, William Herschel discovered Enceladus, a new moon of Saturn, and one recently discovered to shoot geysers of water vapor and other chemicals into space, material that becomes part of Saturn’s rings. Here’s a time-lapse video based on photos from the Cassini Imaging Project:

On this day in 1833, the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 was approved by royal assent, thereby abolishing slavery in most of the British Empire. On August 28, 1845, the first issue of Scientific American was published, now, sadly, just a shadow of its former self. On this day in 1955, Emmett Till, a black teenager visiting Mississippi from Chicago, was tortured and murdered by racists, supposedly for whistling at a white woman. (That wasn’t true.) The incident was important in energizing the civil rights movement and has recently been the subject of a “cultural appropriation” fracas detailed on this site. Speaking of civil rights, on this day in 1957 the old bigot Strom Thurmond began a 24 hour and 18 minute filibuster to prevent voting on the Civil Rights Act of 1957: the longest filibuster ever given by a single Senator. Finally, on this day in 1968, there was big rioting in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. The police beat up and arrested many protesters, leading to the famous trial of the “Chicago Seven,” which absorbed many of us young folk at the time.

Notables born on this day include Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749), Bruno Bettelheim (1903), Roger Tory Peterson (1906), Donald O’Connor (1925), George Church (1954), and Sheryl Sandberg (1969). Those who died on August 28 include Augustine the Hippo (430; no corrections please), Junipero Serra (1784) and John Huston (1987).

O’Connor was a great dancer and gifted natural humorist, as seen in this famous clip from the 1952 movie “Singin’ in the Rain”. What great physical comedy!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, as always, in on the hunt for noms (I’m bringing her gourmet cat food):

ili: Something is walking over there. A: Maybe we shouldn’t disturb it? Hili: But suppose it’s tasty?

In Polish:

Hili: Tam coś chodzi.

Ja: To może nie powinniśmy mu przeszkadzać?

Hili: A jeśli jest smaczne?

Here are two tweets found by Dr. Cobb. In this first one, the horizontal and vertical lines are straight. If you don’t believe me, use a ruler:

The image appears to wave, though the gray gratings are straight. pic.twitter.com/Sqcubk5wnn — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) August 28, 2017 And a photo of some of the flooding in Houston, where they may get five feet of rain: This is insane. #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/oddenJiGnE — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) August 27, 2017