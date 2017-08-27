The Onion on the pros and cons of gene editing

A while back I reviewed Doudna and Sternberg’s new book, A Crack in Creation, for the Washington Post (it’s a pretty good book), pointing out the revolution in gene therapy about to occur with the development of the CRISPR/Cas-9 system, which pretty much lets experimenters change DNA in any way they want, including editing out the mutations causing genetic disease to restore a “normal” gene. There are formidable problems with applying this to humans, but it’s been used successfully in other mammals and recently just successfully edited a disease gene in an early-stage human embryo.

That’s the science bit. Now The Onion gives us the pros and cons of this type of gene therapy. Feel free to add your own below:

Also, it could create the animal that my father used to joke about when I was a kid:

Dad: Jerry, what do you get when you cross a tiger with a parrot?

Jerry: I don’t know, Dad. What?

Dad: I don’t know either, but when it talks, you’d better listen!

I’ll be here all year, folks.