Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: render under Him what is His (cream, mice, etc.) on this Day of August 27, 2017. It’s National Burger Day, celebrating the most iconic indigenous food in America. As Foodimentary notes, “The oldest fast food restaurant in the world is the White Castle franchise, which opened in 1921.” (Their tiny hamburgers are called “sliders.”) In Texas, it’s a legal state holiday (though people don’t work on Sunday anyway): Lyndon Baines Johnson Day , celebrating his birthday (be sure to read Robert Caro’s multivolume biography of LBJ: the best modern biography of anyone).

On this day in 410, the three day sacking of Rome by the Visigoths came to an end. On August 27, 1859, petroleum was discovered in Titusville, Pennsylvania, leading to the construction of the world’s first commercially successful oil well. Here it is, the famous Drake Well:

On this day in 1883, the volcano Krakatoa finally exploded for good, destroying the island. Wikipedia notes this as well for August 27, 1927: “Five Canadian women file a petition to the Supreme Court of Canada, asking, “Does the word ‘Persons’ in Section 24 of the British North America Act, 1867, include female persons?” Surprisingly the judgment against the “Famous Five” was “no”, though it was overturned two years later by the British Privy Council. On August 27, 1979, a bomb set by the IRA killed retired British Admiral Louis Mountbatten (also former Viceroy of India during Partition), as well as three others, while they were boating in Sligo, Ireland. And on this day in 2003, Mars made its closest approach to Earth in 60,000 years: 34,646,418 miles (55,758,005 km). It almost hit us!

Notables born on this day include Charles G. Dawes (1865), Theodore Dreiser (1871), Man Ray (1890), C. S. Forester (1899), Don Bradman (1908; greatest cricket batsman of all time), Lyndon B. Johnson (also 1908), William Least-Heat Moon (1939), Daryl Dragon (1942) and Barbara Bach (1947). Those who died on this day include Titian (1576), Frank Harris (1931), Ernest Lawrence (1958), W. E. B. DuBois (1963), Gracie Allen (1964), Le Corbusier (1965), Haile Selassie (1975), Louis Mountbatten (1979; see above) and Stevie Ray Vaughan (1990). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is affronted at Cyrus’s dilatory behavior:

Hili: Cyrus stayed on the other end of the path. A: He will come soon. Hili: Yes, but we have to wait for him.

In Polish:

Hili: Cyrus został na drugim końcu ścieżki.

Ja: Zaraz przyjdzie.

Hili: Tak, ale my musimy na niego czekać.

Meanwhile in Winnipeg, a cut Gus is sitting in “his spot”, one of the round stones on the garden path:

From reader Barry: a tweet from David Attenborough—on cats! Make sure the sound is on:

Cat Fact: From a stand still a domestic cat can jump 5 times the length of its body.

Such power, such grace. #Awesome pic.twitter.com/RrXibdJzAc — D Attenborough (@Attenboroughs_D) August 24, 2017

And two catches by Matthew Cobb. The coloration in this katydid mimics damage by a herbivore: isn’t natural selection amazing?

And a colored butterfly egg; I had no idea these existed:

The "fully coloured-up" egg of the Scotch Argus butterfly – laid on Sheep's Fescue (Pic: Pete Eeles) pic.twitter.com/8icCrdzFW7 — UK Butterflies (@ukbutterflies) August 26, 2017