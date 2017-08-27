No, the U.S. is not becoming Nazi Germany

Right now I’m reading a book recommended a while back by a commenter, The End of the Holocaust by Alvin H. Rosenfeld. Although I’m only about 40% of the way through, Rosenfeld’s thesis is clear: the presentation of the Holocaust in popular books and movies (one example is “Schindler’s List”) has diluted the memory of that horrific episode, minimizing its brutality and, in a particularly American twist, attempted to find some good in it so that we needn’t be totally dolorous about the whole thing. In “Schindler’s List”, for example, Rosenfeld claims that the Jewish victims—those who were tortured and gassed—were largely in the background, relegated there by a “demon versus angel” narrative involving concentration camp head Amon Göth on one hand and a Christian “savior”, Oscar Schindler, on the other.

The movie ends with a note of joy and redemption, in a genuine clip where the Jews who Schindler saved parade by his grave, each leaving a stone on his tomb. To Rosenfeld, this sanitizes the Holocaust by diminishing its lesson, which is basically that there was hardly anything to find admirable in people’s behavior (e.g., far more people betrayed Jews than saved them). Rosenfeld gives more examples, and I’m looking forward to the next two chapters, which deal with how Anne Frank’s story has been coopted and changed by its popularity. Rosenfeld appears to see in the Holocaust an unredeemed horror, and decries those who, like Ronald Reagan, use the word as a metaphor for something like legal abortion.

This came to mind when I did my sporadical perusal of the dreaded dreadful Huffington Post (now “HuffPost”), and saw on the front page two pieces implying that Trump is like Hitler and that America is in danger of becoming like Nazi Germany as the alt-right proliferates. (Click on the screenshots to go to the articles.) I see both pieces as crying wolf. Trump is odious and a complete disaster as President, but there’s no way he’s going to set up concentration camps in this country. And we’ve moved on since World War II, hopefully learning that bigotry combined with violence has no place in a democracy.

The headline of the first piece implies that Trump is endorsing camps like Auschwitz or Dachau, but the text shows something quite different:

The text starts out like this:

President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio amounts to an endorsement of the idea of concentration camps, says a journalist who has reported on the global history of the deadly facilities.

Arpaio referred to his own county jail as a “concentration camp.” For over two decades, he operated “Tent City,” where detainees were kept in brutal conditions, including temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Farenheit. They were also forced to work on chain gangs and to wear pink undergarments as a form of humiliation. Arpaio was convicted in July of criminal contempt for ignoring a court order prohibiting the detention of people based on mere suspicions about their legal status.

In an email to HuffPost Saturday, Andrea Pitzer, the author of One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps, defined a concentration camp as a “mass civilian detention outside the standard legal process, usually on the basis of race, ethnicity, or political activity.” While Pitzer said Tent City was a prison technically constructed to hold those convicted by law, it bore familiar elements to a concentration camp, including “brutal dehuminization.” [sic]

Well, not only was the Tent Camp not a concentration camp by Pitzer’s own estimation, it still “bore familiar elements to a concentration camp.” And Trump didn’t endorse the idea of them; he pardoned Joe Arpaio. I’m not sure, in fact, that Trump has said anything about those camps, yet PuffHo implies that by pardoning Arpaio, he endorses them. This is smearing someone by association, and Trump doesn’t need more smearing since he smears himself constantly.

I’ve objected to these camps before—in fact, just yesterday—as brutal and inhumane, and criticized Trump for pardoning the bigoted Arpaio. (Do I really need to keep issuing these disclaimers?) But these tent camps weren’t Auschwitz or Bergen-Belsen. Inmates were often given dire food, but they weren’t starved, tatooed, worked to death, or gassed. To imply that Trump endorsed Nazi camps—and make no mistake about it, for that’s what the headline implies—is to lie. Look, we’ve got enough problems with Trump; we don’t need to distort headlines to make him look worse than he is. This is part of the Manichean view of politics that Leftist rags like HuffPo hold.

Here’s another one:



What detail did the Holocaust survivor notice that made him think that “it’s happening now”? (“It” refers to the Holocaust.) It is the image of the tee shirt worn by this man, an alt-righter identified in the caption:

Jack Rosenthal, a Romanian Holocaust survivor, managed to live through internment as a child in both Auschwitz and Buchenwald, and is still rightfully traumatized at the horror—traumatized in a way that nobody who just watches “Schindler’s List” can ever be. He identifies the tee shirt:

The white supremacist’s T-shirt was the first thing Rosenthal saw. On the shirt was a picture of Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, a pre-WWII leader of the Romanian fascist Legion of Saint Michael the Archangel and the Iron Guard political party, which were both linked to the Nazi party. Codreanu was the face behind pogroms in Romania. The large-scale violent riots killed tens of thousands of Romanian Jews during the 1930s leading up to the Holocaust. “I recognized the name right away,” Rosenthal said. “You see something like this, you know, it brings back memories and I’m concerned about what could happen in this country,” he said. He adds, “After I was liberated, I thought to myself the world has learned what terrible traces hate can bring to humanity,” he said. “And now this gives me a depressing feeling because it’s happening again, and it’s happening now.” Well, no, it’s not. We have a more alt-right that’s become more vocal since Trump was elected, and we have a President who calls out bigots only reluctantly, and as a form of spin control. But seriously, we are not on the verge of becoming Nazi Germany, and only someone driven nuts by Trump (as HuffPo has been) could think that. Yes, the U.S. has had our own bad times, wrongly interning Japanese-Americans in camps during World War II, but even those weren’t remotely similar tothe Lagers. And even that couldn’t happen again. Yes, you can cry wolf and say it’s on the horizon, but I’d bet money that we’re not going to have government-run concentrations camps under Trump, or that the Nazi Party is coming back big time. The alt-right and white supremacists may be more vocal under Trump, but they’re universally despised, even by Republicans, and they’ll never have significant power. We have enough problems dealing with a clueless, narcissistic President and a Republican Congress without having to call them Nazis, or trumpet that Trump approves of concentration camps. Let’s at least have a grasp on reality.