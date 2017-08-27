No, the U.S. is not becoming Nazi Germany

Right now I’m reading a book recommended a while back by a commenter, The End of the Holocaust by Alvin H. Rosenfeld. Although I’m only about 40% of the way through, Rosenfeld’s thesis is clear: the presentation of the Holocaust in popular books and movies (one example is “Schindler’s List”) has diluted the memory of that horrific episode, minimizing its brutality and, in a particularly American twist, attempted to find some good in it so that we needn’t be totally dolorous about the whole thing. In “Schindler’s List”, for example, Rosenfeld claims that the Jewish victims—those who were tortured and gassed—were largely in the background, relegated there by a “demon versus angel” narrative involving concentration camp head Amon Göth on one hand and a Christian “savior”, Oscar Schindler, on the other.
The movie ends with a note of joy and redemption, in a genuine clip where the Jews who Schindler saved parade by his grave, each leaving a stone on his tomb. To Rosenfeld, this sanitizes the Holocaust by diminishing its lesson, which is basically that there was hardly anything to find admirable in people’s behavior (e.g., far more people betrayed Jews than saved them). Rosenfeld gives more examples, and I’m looking forward to the next two chapters, which deal with how Anne Frank’s story has been coopted and changed by its popularity. Rosenfeld appears to see in the Holocaust an unredeemed horror, and decries those who, like Ronald Reagan, use the word as a metaphor for something like legal abortion.
This came to mind when I did my sporadical perusal of the
dreaded dreadful Huffington Post (now “HuffPost”), and saw on the front page two pieces implying that Trump is like Hitler and that America is in danger of becoming like Nazi Germany as the alt-right proliferates. (Click on the screenshots to go to the articles.) I see both pieces as crying wolf. Trump is odious and a complete disaster as President, but there’s no way he’s going to set up concentration camps in this country. And we’ve moved on since World War II, hopefully learning that bigotry combined with violence has no place in a democracy.
The headline of the first piece implies that Trump is endorsing camps like Auschwitz or Dachau, but the text shows something quite different:
The text starts out like this:
President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio amounts to an endorsement of the idea of concentration camps, says a journalist who has reported on the global history of the deadly facilities.
Arpaio referred to his own county jail as a “concentration camp.” For over two decades, he operated “Tent City,” where detainees were kept in brutal conditions, including temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Farenheit. They were also forced to work on chain gangs and to wear pink undergarments as a form of humiliation. Arpaio was convicted in July of criminal contempt for ignoring a court order prohibiting the detention of people based on mere suspicions about their legal status.
In an email to HuffPost Saturday, Andrea Pitzer, the author of One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps, defined a concentration camp as a “mass civilian detention outside the standard legal process, usually on the basis of race, ethnicity, or political activity.” While Pitzer said Tent City was a prison technically constructed to hold those convicted by law, it bore familiar elements to a concentration camp, including “brutal dehuminization.” [sic]
Well, not only was the Tent Camp not a concentration camp by Pitzer’s own estimation, it still “bore familiar elements to a concentration camp.” And Trump didn’t endorse the idea of them; he pardoned Joe Arpaio. I’m not sure, in fact, that Trump has said anything about those camps, yet PuffHo implies that by pardoning Arpaio, he endorses them. This is smearing someone by association, and Trump doesn’t need more smearing since he smears himself constantly.
I’ve objected to these camps before—in fact, just yesterday—as brutal and inhumane, and criticized Trump for pardoning the bigoted Arpaio. (Do I really need to keep issuing these disclaimers?) But these tent camps weren’t Auschwitz or Bergen-Belsen. Inmates were often given dire food, but they weren’t starved, tatooed, worked to death, or gassed. To imply that Trump endorsed Nazi camps—and make no mistake about it, for that’s what the headline implies—is to lie. Look, we’ve got enough problems with Trump; we don’t need to distort headlines to make him look worse than he is. This is part of the Manichean view of politics that Leftist rags like HuffPo hold.
What detail did the Holocaust survivor notice that made him think that “it’s happening now”? (“It” refers to the Holocaust.) It is the image of the tee shirt worn by this man, an alt-righter identified in the caption:
Jack Rosenthal, a Romanian Holocaust survivor, managed to live through internment as a child in both Auschwitz and Buchenwald, and is still rightfully traumatized at the horror—traumatized in a way that nobody who just watches “Schindler’s List” can ever be. He identifies the tee shirt:
The white supremacist’s T-shirt was the first thing Rosenthal saw. On the shirt was a picture of Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, a pre-WWII leader of the Romanian fascist Legion of Saint Michael the Archangel and the Iron Guard political party, which were both linked to the Nazi party.
Codreanu was the face behind pogroms in Romania. The large-scale violent riots killed tens of thousands of Romanian Jews during the 1930s leading up to the Holocaust.
“I recognized the name right away,” Rosenthal said. “You see something like this, you know, it brings back memories and I’m concerned about what could happen in this country,” he said.
He adds, “After I was liberated, I thought to myself the world has learned what terrible traces hate can bring to humanity,” he said. “And now this gives me a depressing feeling because it’s happening again, and it’s happening now.”
Well, no, it’s not. We have a more alt-right that’s become more vocal since Trump was elected, and we have a President who calls out bigots only reluctantly, and as a form of spin control. But seriously, we are not on the verge of becoming Nazi Germany, and only someone driven nuts by Trump (as HuffPo has been) could think that. Yes, the U.S. has had our own bad times, wrongly interning Japanese-Americans in camps during World War II, but even those weren’t remotely similar tothe Lagers. And even that couldn’t happen again. Yes, you can cry wolf and say it’s on the horizon, but I’d bet money that we’re not going to have government-run concentrations camps under Trump, or that the Nazi Party is coming back big time. The alt-right and white supremacists may be more vocal under Trump, but they’re universally despised, even by Republicans, and they’ll never have significant power.
We have enough problems dealing with a clueless, narcissistic President and a Republican Congress without having to call them Nazis, or trumpet that Trump approves of concentration camps. Let’s at least have a grasp on reality.
On a group visit I refused to join everyone for a tour of her house, one of Amsterdam’s most popular sights, and went to the pub for a beer and a pickled mackerel. That poor girl and her family. It breaks your heart. I don’t need to see where it happened. And you have to pay too.
Anne Frank of course.
I would fully agree here. Moreover, a ‘concentration camp’ -bad as it is- does not necessarily mean a ‘Vernichtungslager’ (literally: extermination camp).
While I agree with all the over-the-top rhetoric you point out here, I worry that it papers over some things we really should be worried about.
These bad actors, like Trump and Arpaio, would do much worse if they had the chance. The Nazis didn’t start with concentration camps and the holocaust, they worked up to them.
It is only the balance of powers and certain conventions in our government that prevent it. Sure, one can say, “See! It’s working.” But think about how easy these things could be subverted. What if a few more Supreme Court positions become open during Trump’s rein? And Trump’s already appointing federal judges to the lower courts. What if Trump is successful in making the rank-and-file patriots in government quit in disgust or solidarity? Autocrats get their way by passing out money and favors. This process takes a while before it takes hold but there’s not much stopping it right now. I certainly don’t think we can count on the Russia investigation.
I’ll admit this is from my pessimistic, cynical side and it certainly might not happen this way. But I am not as sure as you seem to be.
Fully agree with your take on this. Nothing, bad as it is, would justify such thinking. However, I continue to rate as gutless, the response from the republican congress regarding Trump actions. They are mostly a spineless group who seem to want Mueller and his group clean up their mess (Trump). And the democrats need to be raising more hell.
I do have faith (can I use that word?) in our Constitutional democracy. Comparing Trump America to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust truly diminishes how monstrous those horrors really were.
One should also not fall in the trap of going to the other extreme, and elevating them to a level of monstrosity they do not really deserve.
Because the truth is that in the grand scheme of human history, the only thing that distinguishes the Holocaust is the scale of it, and that was made possible by overall population explosion over the preceding two centuries and by technological advancements.
But in terms of one group of people deliberately exterminating another? That has happened countless times.
I personally don’t find placing people in gas chambers more horrifying than raiding the neighboring village, raping everything that moves, then hacking everyone into pieces, roasting them on open fire and eating them.
Yes, but the Nazi Holocaust happened in one of the most advanced societies on the planet, land of Liebniz, Goethe, Beethoven and Planck. That, to me, makes it uniquely horrifying.
Yes, concentration camps of any sort are not going to appear here (most probably). Still, that is hardly grounds for relief. Trump may leave this country so broken and divided that recovery could take decades, if at all. As an example, the environmental damage he may create could be irreversible. Concentration camps are hardly necessary for democracies to fall.
Stay on the path of further and further dividing into two groups that perceive each other as out-groups not to be treated as fully human, and atrocities will eventually happen.
It’s the nature of the social primate
I agree that it is absurd to equate Trump with Hitler, or those idiots marching about holding their little tiki torches with the actual historical Nazis.
However, having watched Trump’s rise in the US has made it suddenly far clearer to me how swiftly a civilized society can unravel. The US is not in anything like the chaos of post WWI Germany, of course, but you do have people like Bannon and Roger Stone openly talking of “war” and “death” for their opponents.I think it is wrong to take such talk figuratively. Trump would already be locking up journalists if he could.
I believe you were also very confident that Trump would never be elected.
Yes I was. But that doesn’t mean my arguments this time are worthless. What point are you trying to make here?
Your arguments back then weren’t worthless either (and I agreed with them).
Recent history has tilted the plane; what was barely conceivable has become real, what was impossible has become barely conceivable, etc.
Trump has an incredible and insatiable hunger for attention, and when the outrageous has become normal, he will find more and more outrageous things to maintain the same level of satisfaction. Are you confident that the norms of good governance will stop him? I hope that sooner or later they will, but there hasn’t been much sign of it yet.
The peculiar set of circumstances that led to the rise of the Nazis is not being repeated in America
Consider:-
It happened in a militaristic country which had just lost a disasterous war but still tended to venerate its military caste.
Hundreds of thousands of highly trained veterans were enrolling in paramiltary organisations closely linked to political parties
Rampant inflation ruined the currency followed by the great depression.
Communism was on the rise in the East and was considered a threat.
And these are only the most well known conditions that favoured corporal Hitler.
I cannot see an example of any of these in American society.
I know Ive expressed contempt for Trump and think he’s a psychopath (of the conscience-free, scheming, manipulative barely competent but devious office variety). However the whole idea that the US is moving towards being a Nazi state is silly. The extremists at Charlottesville were a relatively small group. After Charlottesville 100 or so of them staged a “free speech” demonstration but were outnumbered by about 10,000 peaceful leftists.
Jerry, I sincerely hope you’re right, but historically, Hitler didn’t look all that different from Trump at a comparable stage of their respective histories. The main reason to hope that you’re right is that Trump is a complete bumbling idiot who can’t stop indicting himself. Other reasons to hope is that the far right media is suffering a loss of revenue due to consumer boycotts. If Trump manages to get a second term or manages to so corrupt the electoral processes that subsequent elections will be even more meaningless than is currently the case with all the voter suppression, corrupt voting machines, and gerrymandering, — all bets are off and concentration camps for “libtards” and “mud people” will be terrifyingly more likely. Maybe PuffHo is in their own counterproductive way trying to keep the current majority of the politically active population of the US on high alert to be ready to resist such an eventuality.
The runner up to best joke by a comedian at this year’s Edinburgh Festival was by Frankie Boyle. – “Trump’s nothing like Hitler. Hitler wrote a book”.