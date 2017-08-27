Iraq reportedly deleting evolution from the biology curriculum

After Turkey just removed evolution from the secondary-school science curriculum, we get a report (as of yet unconfirmed) that the same is happening in Iraq. On his website Primate’s Progress, Paul Braterman gives a link to a rather scattered page on The Medium in which Abdulrahman Al Makhzomy reports that Iraq is dropping evolution from its high-school curriculum. Al Makhzomy gives an August 16 photo of the sixth-grade biology text (apparently in Arabic) and notes that evolution is now missing, and it used to be there. (Translations welcome.)

Well, I don’t understand Arabic, and I’ll take Al Makhzhomy’s word for it, as he links to a Facebook page which is said to confirm his report.

Islamic countries have proven resistant to teaching evolution since the Qur’an explicitly gives a creation story in which humans are initially created from dirt, and the Qur’an is read literally far more often than is the Bible. Sometimes Islamic countries are okay with accepting evolution of other species, but human exceptionalism often reigns. Once again we see a conflict between faith and fact. If they’re putting it this way, and we know evolution is true, then Islam—or at least its claim of creation, which is often taken literally—is false.