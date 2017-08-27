Duck update

My duck Honey is still messing with me. Yesterday at lunchtime she ate a little, but then went back to her duck island to groom and ignored me. The same thing happened at teatime. Then she disappeared, and didn’t return to the pond until about 11 this morning. I doubt she’s sleeping in the vegetation; my theory (which is mine) is that she flies off somewhere to spend the night. At lunch today she again she ate a bit, seeming to be hungry, but then abandoned me for her duck island.

Yesterday:

Today: eating mealworms, but competing with the sliders and goldfish, which she doesn’t like: The red eye is from a flash:

Reader Gregory sent this video in an email titled, “Can this be your future?” I’m not sure whether I’m delighted or horrified.

And, by the way, here’s an orchid that I’d like identified. It was given to me a few years ago, and every year it puts out lovely flowers like this. I have no idea if it’s a pure species or a hybrid. If you know, please answer in the comments below. Thanks!