We did it!!! 50K subscribers!

I can’t believe it, but a few minutes ago I got a subscription notice, and, checking the figures since we were close to the Magic Number, saw this:

Three things:

  1. I’m amazed and delighted.
  2. I’m going to watch that figure for a while, for occasionally the numbers drop a wee bit because of either unsubscribing or WordPress’s data systems.
  3. I have the name of the person who subscribed right when it ticked over to 50K. Now I can’t be absolutely sure that that person is #50,000, but I planned to offer a prize to the person who appeared to bring us to that goal. I didn’t want to say that in advance because it’s a bogus way to boost subscriptions. But if the number stays at 50K or above, I’ll reveal the prize and inform the person (I can’t reveal names without permission).

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 26, 2017 at 12:30 pm and filed under self promotion, website matters, website-related items. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Andrea Kenner
    Posted August 26, 2017 at 12:31 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations!!

    Reply
  2. Taskin
    Posted August 26, 2017 at 12:32 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  3. Randy schenck
    Posted August 26, 2017 at 12:33 pm | Permalink

    Way to go and on to 100,000.

    Reply
  4. Frank Bath
    Posted August 26, 2017 at 12:33 pm | Permalink

    Bloody well done! You deserve it.

    Reply
  5. Barry Lyons
    Posted August 26, 2017 at 12:35 pm | Permalink

    Excellent!

    Reply
  6. Barry Lyons
    Posted August 26, 2017 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

    This cat wants to give you a high five:

    Reply
  7. Andy Lowry
    Posted August 26, 2017 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

    Hot damn, boy howdy, and hats off to you!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: