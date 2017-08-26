We did it!!! 50K subscribers!

I can’t believe it, but a few minutes ago I got a subscription notice, and, checking the figures since we were close to the Magic Number, saw this:
Three things:
- I’m amazed and delighted.
- I’m going to watch that figure for a while, for occasionally the numbers drop a wee bit because of either unsubscribing or WordPress’s data systems.
- I have the name of the person who subscribed right when it ticked over to 50K. Now I can’t be absolutely sure that that person is #50,000, but I planned to offer a prize to the person who appeared to bring us to that goal. I didn’t want to say that in advance because it’s a bogus way to boost subscriptions. But if the number stays at 50K or above, I’ll reveal the prize and inform the person (I can’t reveal names without permission).
Congratulations!!
Congratulations!
Way to go and on to 100,000.
Bloody well done! You deserve it.
Excellent!
This cat wants to give you a high five:
Hot damn, boy howdy, and hats off to you!