We did it!!! 50K subscribers!

I can’t believe it, but a few minutes ago I got a subscription notice, and, checking the figures since we were close to the Magic Number, saw this:

Three things:

I’m amazed and delighted. I’m going to watch that figure for a while, for occasionally the numbers drop a wee bit because of either unsubscribing or WordPress’s data systems. I have the name of the person who subscribed right when it ticked over to 50K. Now I can’t be absolutely sure that that person is #50,000, but I planned to offer a prize to the person who appeared to bring us to that goal. I didn’t want to say that in advance because it’s a bogus way to boost subscriptions. But if the number stays at 50K or above, I’ll reveal the prize and inform the person (I can’t reveal names without permission).