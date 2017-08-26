Trump’s unwise pardon

Well, Trump has given his first Presidential pardon, and it couldn’t have gone to a worse person than Joe Arpaio, a former sheriff (1993-2016) of Maricopa County, Arizona—a county that includes the state capital of Phoenix. Arpaio was not only a punitive hard-ass towards prisoners, but widely recognized as an anti-Hispanic bigot, which he displayed not only by upholding a controversial state immigration law, one was largely struck down by the Supreme Court, but by his horrendous treatment of prisoners. As the New York Times reports today (screenshot below, click to go to the article), Arpaio was ordered by federal courts in 2011 to stop “profiling” Hispanics by preferentially making them the victims of traffic stops, and then arresting them if they violated the immigration check that was deemed legal.
While the check was legal, the courts said that preferentially stopping Hispanics without good reason was not, and Arpaio was ordered to cease and desist. He refused, and that led to his conviction last month for criminal contempt of court, for which he might have served up to six months in jail. And that’s the crime for which Trump pardoned him.
The pardon was implied in a statement Trump made this week:
“I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy,” the president said Tuesday night at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, after asking, “Was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?”
“I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine,” Mr. Trump said.
From our “President”:
Besides his profiling, Arpaio was an Obama birth-certificate truther, and someone who deliberately made his prison inmates suffer. As the Times reports:
Mr. Arpaio, 85, served for 24 years as sheriff of Maricopa County — which includes Phoenix — building a national reputation for harsh conditions in his county jail, and for his campaign against undocumented immigrants.
Mr. Arpaio had touted himself as “America’s toughest sheriff,” making inmates wear pink underwear and serving jail food that at least some prisoners called inedible. He was also at the forefront of the so-called birther movement that aimed to investigate President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.
He was also famous for setting up a tent camp which, in the Arizona climate, was murderously hot. As Wikipedia describes it (I well remember when this was in the news):
Arpaio set up a “Tent City” in 1993 as an extension of the Maricopa County Jail for convicted and sentenced prisoners. Arpaio described Tent City as a concentration camp. Tent City was located in a yard next to a more permanent structure.
On July 2, 2011, when the temperature in Phoenix hit 118 °F (48 °C), Arpaio measured the temperature inside Tent City tents at 145 °F (63 °C). Some inmates complained that fans near their beds were not working, and that their shoes were melting from the heat. During the summer of 2003, when outside temperatures exceeded 110 °F (43 °C), Arpaio said to complaining inmates, “It’s 120 degrees in Iraq and the soldiers are living in tents and they didn’t commit any crimes, so shut your mouths!”
In 1997, Amnesty International said Arpaio’s tent city jail was not an “adequate or humane alternative to housing inmates in suitable … jail facilities.” Tent City was criticized by groups contending that there were violations of human and constitutional rights.
And about his jails (Wikipedia):
Federal Judge Neil V. Wake ruled in 2008, and again in 2010, that the county jails violated the constitutional rights of inmates in medical and other care-related issues. This ruling was a result of a lawsuit brought by the ACLU which alleged that “Arpaio routinely abused pre-trial detainees at Maricopa County Jail by feeding them moldy bread, rotten fruit and other contaminated food, housing them in cells so hot as to endanger their health, denying them care for serious medical and mental health needs, and keeping them packed as tightly as sardines in holding cells for days at a time during intake.”
In a ruling issued in October 2010, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Arpaio to follow Judge Wake’s 2008 ruling, which required Arpaio to end the overcrowding and to ensure all detainees received necessary medical and mental health care; be given uninterrupted access to all medications prescribed by correctional medical staff; be given access to exercise and to sinks, toilets, toilet paper and soap; and be served food that met or exceeded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s dietary guidelines.
In the case of Braillard v. Maricopa County, the plaintiff’s attorney cited numerous reports commissioned and paid for by Maricopa county, dating back as far as 1996, detailing a “culture of cruelty” where inmates were routinely denied humane healthcare at Maricopa County jails run by Arpaio. Testifying in this case, Arpaio stated he could not deny making the statement that even if he had a billion dollars he wouldn’t change the way he runs his jails.
Arpaio said his jails were meant as places for punishment, and that the inhabitants were all criminals, although in fact most inmates had not been convicted of a crime and were awaiting trial.
Arpaio stated he reserved the punishment of living in Tent City “for those who have been convicted.” In April 2017 it was announced by newly-elected Sheriff Paul Penzone that the jail would be shut down.
In view of Arpaio’s bigotry and inhumanity, this pardon is ridiculous. He defied a federal court, engaged in ethnic profiling, and loved to humiliate and torture inmates—and was proud of it. What useful purpose save vindictiveness could explain the way he ran his jails? But Trump’s purpose is clear: he is catering to the bigots among his base, and to his hard-nosed “law and order” constituency. But pardoning a miscreant like Arpaio is not presidential, and the ACLU implies that in a statement opposing this pardon:
ACLU Deputy Legal Director Cecillia Wang said:
“With his pardon of Arpaio, Trump has chosen lawlessness over justice, division over unity, hurt over healing. Once again, the president has acted in support of illegal, failed immigration enforcement practices that target people of color and have been struck down by the courts. His pardon of Arpaio is a presidential endorsement of racism.”
And John McCain, who’s showing some heartening signs of decency as he nears the end of his life, has also objected. From the NYT:
Meanwhile, Senator John McCain, also an Arizona Republican, denounced the pardon of Mr. Arpaio.
“No one is above the law,” he said, “and the individuals entrusted with the privilege of being sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold.”
But Arpaio tweeted his gratitude:
I know of no President in American history who is less, well, Presidential. Trump fails to apprehend the seriousness and gravitas of his position, and is acting out like a little child. The sick thing is that, despite his historically low approval rating, there are still many who support him. From FiveThirtyEight:
Nearly 37% of Americans still like Trump’s performance. I’m not even going to try to understand that.
President Dump in action
It’s easy to understand this pardon. Arpaio is a loyal friend and an ally, who has never wavered in his support of Trump. That’s pretty much all that matters to our president.
And it will hearten his core voters, attract back to the fold those who thought he was going soft after seven months in office.
It grabs all the headlines, pushes all the “RIGHTS” buttons and much to his delight gives all his critics the occasion for much gnashing of teeth.
There is a twisted “political” logic to this pardon, and I’m shocked that no one is seeing it after the bombshell interview Bannon gave just before his firing. Bannon’s strategy for Trump included the idea that by keeping the Left focused on issues of race and gender, they’d be sure to win, and sure enough, it worked and is even now radicalizing the Left more and more. Pandering to his base isn’t a sufficient explanation. It’s also undermining his enemies.
Trump’s strategists (and Trump himself) seem to understand that the Regressive Left has gone too far and is initiating a panic across the center, which holds great electoral power for the Republican Party. The election of Trump despite his obvious crimes against decency validates the conviction with which much of the right-leaning world has to repudiating Social Justice Leftism, which is not only frighteningly insane but eating itself and preventing the Democrats from forming a unifiable bloc that can defeat Republicans in elections. The recipe is simple: it’s something rather like “reverse race-baiting,” making racially controversial moves that make the Left focus incessantly on identity politics.
If Trump didn’t have a record of being racist going back decades (long before any fears of ‘pc run amok’), you might have something there. Sadly, history shows that this is just Trump being Trump.
Contempt of Court is administration policy now. He is going to pardon everyone Mueller picks up.
This was the thesis I saw put forward the other day.
This was the thesis I saw put forward the other day. It can be that people of interest in that investigation can obstruct the inquiry and get into trouble for that, but be ok since if they had broken laws before or during the investigation the Prez can pardon them.
That might succeed in keeping Trump out of jail (if the case is strong enough, legally speaking), but it would absolutely, 100% lead to him being impeached.
My own guess is still that, within two years of his inauguration, Trump will resign and say it’s all the fault of the “Fake News” for being out to get him, establishment Republicans for not having his back, and Democrats for not accepting he won.
You can already tell he’s terrified about the deep dive Mueller is doing into his finances and tax records. Sources inside the WH have repeatedly said that, privately, he’s obsessed with the Russia investigation. He and his legal team have also gone silent, as far as criticizing the investigation, and Mueller himself.
Why? Because he knows this is getting serious, and antagonizing the investigation won’t help his eventual court case.
Resigning and blaming others for it allows him to preserve his frail ego, and probably protect his private financial information. Those are the only two things he cares about.
How many presidential powers has he not yet misused? Can he complete the set before he gets impeached?
This action underscores how little Trump understands the presidency and politics.
Trump and Arpaio are like two sadistic peas in a pod. Trump pardoning Arpaio is like Trump pardoning himself, which he has said he would do.
Acting Presidential? That was never a possibility.
This action underscores how little Trump understands the presidency and the rule of law.
The 2016 election, and everything that has followed since, has been genuinely destabilizing for me, as far as how I see other people.
To realize that if you assemble 10 random Americans, nearly four of them would say Trump is doing a good job. THINK of that. Think of what he has done, and then think again, about how nearly four in ten approve of it.
And don’t even bother with the dark cloud that is the Mueller investigation if you don’t want to – just look at the actual things he has publicly done and said. Four in ten!
Liberal democracy, the rule of law, the foundational principles of the West – none of them have felt more threatened or flimsy to me, than they do right now.
Then I think about how we aren’t even one year into this nightmare yet.
That 37% likely consists of people who love the idea of punishing the wicked more than they love the idea of justice. You have to, in order to see them as the same thing.
Trump is the Troll President. All he and his supporters care about, is sticking their thumbs in the eyes of their perceived enemies.
It’s why they don’t care that he doesn’t actually care about policy, or that he has no real expertise in anything. He is the instrument of their grievances.
It’s difficult to imagine two prominent Americans with greater contempt for the rule of law than these two doltish freaks, Trump and Arpaio. This pardon with play well with Trump’s deplorable hardcore base, and with no one else.
Trump’s favorable rating is about 37%, which is about the same as before the election, yet 45% voted for him. The great unknown this early is whether in 2020 the 8% who voted for him in 2016, despite not liking him, will stick with him. If they don’t, Trump will be toast. If they do, the election will be close again, thereby forcing the Democrats to do a heck of a lot more in the rust belt states that surprisingly went for Trump in 2016. I think Trump’s strategy, to the extent he has one, of believing that he can hold together his 2016 coalition is a losing one, but I wouldn’t bet the ranch on it. Of course, if Trump is not president in 2020, almost anything can happen.
“Nearly 37% of Americans still like Trump’s performance. I’m not even going to try to understand that.”
To get an idea of the type of voters that make up the Trump coalition, I would take a look at this comprehensive report, written by Emily Ekins for the Democracy Fund’s Voter Study Group. The report is entitled “The Five Types of Trump Voters: Who They Are and What They Believe.”
KEY FINDINGS
• This analysis finds five unique clusters of Trump voters: American
Preservationists (20%), Staunch Conservatives (31%), Anti-Elites (19%), Free Marketeers (25%), and the Disengaged (5%).
• There is no such thing as “one kind of Trump voter” who voted for him for one single reason. Many voted with enthusiasm for Trump while others held their noses and voted against Hillary Clinton.
• Trump voters hold very different views on a wide variety of issues including immigration, race, American identity, moral traditionalism, trade, and economics.
• Four issues distinguish Trump voters from non-Trump voters: attitudes toward Hillary Clinton, evaluations of the economy, views about illegal immigration, and
views about and Muslim immigration.
https://www.voterstudygroup.org/reports/2016-elections/the-five-types-trump-voters
I should add that Tom Edsall of the NYT thinks that white identity is the common thread that holds together Trump’s hardcore supporters. Understanding what went on in the 2016 election is still a subject of great debate despite or perhaps because of the extraordinary amount of data available to analyze it.
I do think this should be seen not only as signalling to Mueller’s targets that they are safe, (and clearing the way for pardoning himself); but also as a further step in dismantling the rule of law.
I understand why Americans judge his actions according to normal standards, and I don’t know what else they should do apart from feeling outraged, but this is not going to stop. Trump is dismantling civil society in the US.
This is exactly the type of disgusting action by Trump that should set the republicans in congress to doing something. Show that their pathetic jobs are not the only thing worth living for. Step over to the democrats and start talking about the 25th amendment. Do something besides doing nothing to earn your limited existence.
I suspect that there are a LOT of people who are very happy that Joe Arpaio is going to be walking around outside instead of being safely locked up in prison.
