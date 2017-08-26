Trump’s unwise pardon

Well, Trump has given his first Presidential pardon, and it couldn’t have gone to a worse person than Joe Arpaio, a former sheriff (1993-2016) of Maricopa County, Arizona—a county that includes the state capital of Phoenix. Arpaio was not only a punitive hard-ass towards prisoners, but widely recognized as an anti-Hispanic bigot, which he displayed not only by upholding a controversial state immigration law, one was largely struck down by the Supreme Court, but by his horrendous treatment of prisoners. As the New York Times reports today (screenshot below, click to go to the article), Arpaio was ordered by federal courts in 2011 to stop “profiling” Hispanics by preferentially making them the victims of traffic stops, and then arresting them if they violated the immigration check that was deemed legal.

While the check was legal, the courts said that preferentially stopping Hispanics without good reason was not, and Arpaio was ordered to cease and desist. He refused, and that led to his conviction last month for criminal contempt of court, for which he might have served up to six months in jail. And that’s the crime for which Trump pardoned him.

The pardon was implied in a statement Trump made this week:

“I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy,” the president said Tuesday night at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, after asking, “Was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?” “I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine,” Mr. Trump said.

From our “President”:

I am pleased to inform you that I have just granted a full Pardon to 85 year old American patriot Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He kept Arizona safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

Besides his profiling, Arpaio was an Obama birth-certificate truther, and someone who deliberately made his prison inmates suffer. As the Times reports:

Mr. Arpaio, 85, served for 24 years as sheriff of Maricopa County — which includes Phoenix — building a national reputation for harsh conditions in his county jail, and for his campaign against undocumented immigrants. Mr. Arpaio had touted himself as “America’s toughest sheriff,” making inmates wear pink underwear and serving jail food that at least some prisoners called inedible. He was also at the forefront of the so-called birther movement that aimed to investigate President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

He was also famous for setting up a tent camp which, in the Arizona climate, was murderously hot. As Wikipedia describes it (I well remember when this was in the news):

Arpaio set up a “Tent City” in 1993 as an extension of the Maricopa County Jail for convicted and sentenced prisoners. Arpaio described Tent City as a concentration camp. Tent City was located in a yard next to a more permanent structure. On July 2, 2011, when the temperature in Phoenix hit 118 °F (48 °C), Arpaio measured the temperature inside Tent City tents at 145 °F (63 °C). Some inmates complained that fans near their beds were not working, and that their shoes were melting from the heat. During the summer of 2003, when outside temperatures exceeded 110 °F (43 °C), Arpaio said to complaining inmates, “It’s 120 degrees in Iraq and the soldiers are living in tents and they didn’t commit any crimes, so shut your mouths!” In 1997, Amnesty International said Arpaio’s tent city jail was not an “adequate or humane alternative to housing inmates in suitable … jail facilities.” Tent City was criticized by groups contending that there were violations of human and constitutional rights.

And about his jails (Wikipedia):

Federal Judge Neil V. Wake ruled in 2008, and again in 2010, that the county jails violated the constitutional rights of inmates in medical and other care-related issues. This ruling was a result of a lawsuit brought by the ACLU which alleged that “Arpaio routinely abused pre-trial detainees at Maricopa County Jail by feeding them moldy bread, rotten fruit and other contaminated food, housing them in cells so hot as to endanger their health, denying them care for serious medical and mental health needs, and keeping them packed as tightly as sardines in holding cells for days at a time during intake.” In a ruling issued in October 2010, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Arpaio to follow Judge Wake’s 2008 ruling, which required Arpaio to end the overcrowding and to ensure all detainees received necessary medical and mental health care; be given uninterrupted access to all medications prescribed by correctional medical staff; be given access to exercise and to sinks, toilets, toilet paper and soap; and be served food that met or exceeded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s dietary guidelines. In the case of Braillard v. Maricopa County, the plaintiff’s attorney cited numerous reports commissioned and paid for by Maricopa county, dating back as far as 1996, detailing a “culture of cruelty” where inmates were routinely denied humane healthcare at Maricopa County jails run by Arpaio. Testifying in this case, Arpaio stated he could not deny making the statement that even if he had a billion dollars he wouldn’t change the way he runs his jails. Arpaio said his jails were meant as places for punishment, and that the inhabitants were all criminals, although in fact most inmates had not been convicted of a crime and were awaiting trial. Arpaio stated he reserved the punishment of living in Tent City “for those who have been convicted.” In April 2017 it was announced by newly-elected Sheriff Paul Penzone that the jail would be shut down.

In view of Arpaio’s bigotry and inhumanity, this pardon is ridiculous. He defied a federal court, engaged in ethnic profiling, and loved to humiliate and torture inmates—and was proud of it. What useful purpose save vindictiveness could explain the way he ran his jails? But Trump’s purpose is clear: he is catering to the bigots among his base, and to his hard-nosed “law and order” constituency. But pardoning a miscreant like Arpaio is not presidential, and the ACLU implies that in a statement opposing this pardon:

ACLU Deputy Legal Director Cecillia Wang said: “With his pardon of Arpaio, Trump has chosen lawlessness over justice, division over unity, hurt over healing. Once again, the president has acted in support of illegal, failed immigration enforcement practices that target people of color and have been struck down by the courts. His pardon of Arpaio is a presidential endorsement of racism.” And John McCain, who’s showing some heartening signs of decency as he nears the end of his life, has also objected. From the NYT:

Meanwhile, Senator John McCain, also an Arizona Republican, denounced the pardon of Mr. Arpaio. “No one is above the law,” he said, “and the individuals entrusted with the privilege of being sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold.”

But Arpaio tweeted his gratitude:

Thank you @realdonaldtrump for seeing my conviction for what it is: a political witch hunt by holdovers in the Obama justice department! — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

I know of no President in American history who is less, well, Presidential. Trump fails to apprehend the seriousness and gravitas of his position, and is acting out like a little child. The sick thing is that, despite his historically low approval rating, there are still many who support him. From FiveThirtyEight:

Nearly 37% of Americans still like Trump’s performance. I’m not even going to try to understand that.