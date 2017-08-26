Today is Tiger Beetle Day, with photos of these gorgeous little jewels contributed by reader Mike McDowell. His notes and IDs are indented.

I’ve been hitting southern Wisconsin’s sandy trails this summer and thought I would share this season’s crop of tiger beetle photographs with you and your readers.

Tiger beetle factoid: Tiger beetles are ectothermic, meaning they’re largely dependent on external temperature sources for thermoregulation. A high internal body temperature (102 degrees Fahrenheit) helps them run and fly at maximum speed for hunting or evading. Being too cold can make a tiger beetle sluggish and become susceptible to predation. On the other hand, an overheated tiger beetle can experience problems with metabolism, water balance issues, and gamete production. This is why on hot days you might observe a tiger beetle moving back-and-forth from shade to sun-baked sand ― this behavior is called shuttling. Tiger beetles will also reduce body surface area exposed to sunlight by standing up high on their legs facing the sun in behavior called stilting.