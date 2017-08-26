Next statues to come down: Gandhi, Columbus, and maybe Lord Nelson

This was inevitable, and talk about slippery slopes! I can see where some “slippery slope” argument are fallacious, like those who oppose assisted suicide for terminal patients on the grounds that it will lead to government genocide, but the Argument from Statues seems to be unstoppable. It started with the removal of Confederate statues and those to people who expressed bigoted views—like Woodrow Wilson, once President of the United States. Well, I can live with removing Confederate statues, though I worry about the arguments that their presence condones or celebrates slavery (it might have once, but for nearly everyone it’s just a reminder of a terrible part of our history, one that would get effaced); that they’ll serve as rallying points for white supremacists and racists (but so what? You don’t need a statue to have such a rally); and that people find them offensive (we find lots of things offensive when spoken, but can just ignore them, as we can ignore statues that offend us). I suppose, though, that the argument that these statues implicitly celebrate slavery because they commemorate its defenders is a reasonable one, though I think that Confederate statues on battlegrounds like Gettysburg might be retained.

In truth, I see these statues sort like I see free speech: if they’re offensive, ignore them, or, as Heather Hastie suggested, put up a “counter statue”, like one depicting Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, or Martin Luther King, Jr. next to them. As a secular Jew who despises the Nazis and all that they stood for, I wouldn’t even be bothered by seeing a statue of Adolf Hitler. It commemorates a dreadful time and a dreadful man, but serves to remind everyone of what happened then. What is the downside to doing that? Only a very few demented Germans worship Hitler and would like those statues, while the upside is that people are constantly reminded of the history those statues represent.

In other words, I’m wondering whether “being offended” by a statue is grounds for removing it. Is that an argument against its presence? If so, why isn’t it an argument against free speech that equally offends? You are allowed to make a speech urging the reinstitution of slavery, but not to have a statue commemorating the times when slavery was legal. I do recognize the differences here: one is permanent, the other transitory, but both are offensive. And only the statue can serve as a permanent reminder of us of a time that many want to forget.

As I’ve said, I go back and forth on these issues. Slavery is a case far more clear cut than are the arguments against people who were not for slavery but still were bigots, racists, or misogynists. After all, until the early 20th century virtually every white person was bigoted, and nearly every man had views of women that are now considered sexist or even misogynist. (See Pinker’s Better Angels of Our Nature for how and why things have changed.) And not just white people! For example, Ghana is removing a statue of Mahatma Gandhi from the campus of the University of Ghana (a statue put up in June as a gesture of friendship) because of Gandhi’s racism. Here’s the statue:

As the Guardian reported:

The statue of Gandhi was unveiled in June at the University of Ghana campus in Accra by Pranab Mukherjee, the president of India, as a symbol of close ties between the two countries. But in September a group of professors started a petition calling for the removal of the statue, saying Gandhi was racist and that the university should put African heroes and heroines “first and foremost”. The petition states “it is better to stand up for our dignity than to kowtow to the wishes of a burgeoning Eurasian super power”, and quotes passages written by Gandhi which say Indians are “infinitely superior” to black Africans. . . . Opponents of the statue in Ghana quoted several of Gandhi’s early writings in which he referred to black South Africans as “kaffirs” – a highly offensive racist slur – and complained that the South African government wanted to “drag down” Indians to the same level as people he called “half-heathen natives”.

One Gandhi quote was: “Ours is one continual struggle against a degradation sought to be inflicted upon us by the Europeans, who desire to degrade us to the level of the raw kaffir whose occupation is hunting, and whose sole ambition is to collect a certain number of cattle to buy a wife with and then pass his life in indolence and nakedness.” I’d argue that even though Gandhi did express this kind of bigotry, the good that he did over his life in freeing India without violence, and inspiring figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., outweighs those sentiments. Some have argued that this method—balancing good versus bad achievement—is the way to adjudicate statues, and that seems reasonable for statues being considered for modern placement. But we also need to be reminded of history, and will we sanitize it by removing old statues, even by people who can be judged as having an overall malign influence on humanity? If Auschwitz stands as a memorial to how hateful humans can be, why not a Hitler statue? Even if it celebrates Hitler on its plaque, that can be remedied by a counter-plaque or adjacent sign. I know I’ll be demonized for broaching these preliminary ideas (are you reading this, Michael Egnor?), but I think we need to at least discuss why “hate speech” is permissible while “hate statues” are not. To me this is not a simple issue, and I’m glad to leave it to the philosophers to argue and the politicians to decide. I’ll just make two more remarks. Other statues now being contemplated or suggested for removal are the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle, New York (and one in San Jose, California) because of Columbus’s dreadful treatment of indigenous peoples, and even the statue of Lord Nelson atop the column in Trafalgar Square, on the grounds that Nelson was a white supremacist. It’s likely, I think, that the Columbus Statue will go, but what will be next? Do we change the name of Washington, D.C. (“D. C. of course stands for “District of Columbia”, which derives from Columbus’s name), and also rename Columbia University? If not, why not? After all, those are even more widely-seen “monuments” to Columbus. As for Lord Nelson, I’d suggest keeping him in the interests of history. As I said, virtually all white men before about 1920 were white supremacists, and that includes Charles Darwin (who was nevertheless an abolitionist). You’d be hard pressed to find a monument to any of these people—or even to white women, many of whom were also bigots—that you couldn’t find some reason to remove.

I throw out for discussion, then, whether personal offense of any sort should be grounds for removing statues, or whether there’s a line between ‘removable’ and ‘permanent’ monuments and, if so, where that line is. If anything is happening in the U.S. and Britain, it is that the degree of offense taken at things is growing over time, and as it grows it will, like the Blob in the movies, ingest any historical relics it doesn’t like. Offense on the one hand, history on the other—or rather, the effacement of history.

As I contemplate the inevitable expansion of the Confederate-memorial campaign to nearly anybody at any time who had odious views, I’m reminded of Winston Smith working at the Ministry of Truth in the novel 1984. That Ministry’s job, you may remember, was to efface or change history so it always comported with current ideological and political views. Orwell’s description is still germane:

What happened in the unseen labyrinth to which the pneumatic tubes led, he did not know in detail, but he did know in general terms. As soon as all the corrections which happened to be necessary in any particular number of ‘The Times’ had been assembled and collated, that number would be reprinted, the original copy destroyed, and the corrected copy placed on the files in its stead. This process of continuous alteration was applied not only to newspapers, but to books, periodicals, pamphlets, posters, leaflets, films, sound-tracks, cartoons, photographs — to every kind of literature or documentation which might conceivably hold any political or ideological significance. Day by day and almost minute by minute the past was brought up to date. In this way every prediction made by the Party could be shown by documentary evidence to have been correct, nor was any item of news, or any expression of opinion, which conflicted with the needs of the moment, ever allowed to remain on record. All history was a palimpsest, scraped clean and reinscribed exactly as often as was necessary. In no case would it have been possible, once the deed was done, to prove that any falsification had taken place. The largest section of the Records Department, far larger than the one on which Winston worked, consisted simply of persons whose duty it was to track down and collect all copies of books, newspapers, and other documents which had been superseded and were due for destruction. A number of ‘The Times’ which might, because of changes in political alignment, or mistaken prophecies uttered by Big Brother, have been rewritten a dozen times still stood on the files bearing its original date, and no other copy existed to contradict it. Books, also, were recalled and rewritten again and again, and were invariably reissued without any admission that any alteration had been made. Even the written instructions which Winston received, and which he invariably got rid of as soon as he had dealt with them, never stated or implied that an act of forgery was to be committed: always the reference was to slips, errors, misprints, or misquotations which it was necessary to put right in the interests of accuracy.