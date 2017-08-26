Next statues to come down: Gandhi, Columbus, and maybe Lord Nelson

This was inevitable, and talk about slippery slopes! I can see where some “slippery slope” argument are fallacious, like those who oppose assisted suicide for terminal patients on the grounds that it will lead to government genocide, but the Argument from Statues seems to be unstoppable. It started with the removal of Confederate statues and those to people who expressed bigoted views—like Woodrow Wilson, once President of the United States. Well, I can live with removing Confederate statues, though I worry about the arguments that their presence condones or celebrates slavery (it might have once, but for nearly everyone it’s just a reminder of a terrible part of our history, one that would get effaced); that they’ll serve as rallying points for white supremacists and racists (but so what? You don’t need a statue to have such a rally); and that people find them offensive (we find lots of things offensive when spoken, but can just ignore them, as we can ignore statues that offend us). I suppose, though, that the argument that these statues implicitly celebrate slavery because they commemorate its defenders is a reasonable one, though I think that Confederate statues on battlegrounds like Gettysburg might be retained.
In truth, I see these statues sort like I see free speech: if they’re offensive, ignore them, or, as Heather Hastie suggested, put up a “counter statue”, like one depicting Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, or Martin Luther King, Jr. next to them. As a secular Jew who despises the Nazis and all that they stood for, I wouldn’t even be bothered by seeing a statue of Adolf Hitler. It commemorates a dreadful time and a dreadful man, but serves to remind everyone of what happened then. What is the downside to doing that? Only a very few demented Germans worship Hitler and would like those statues, while the upside is that people are constantly reminded of the history those statues represent.
In other words, I’m wondering whether “being offended” by a statue is grounds for removing it. Is that an argument against its presence? If so, why isn’t it an argument against free speech that equally offends? You are allowed to make a speech urging the reinstitution of slavery, but not to have a statue commemorating the times when slavery was legal. I do recognize the differences here: one is permanent, the other transitory, but both are offensive. And only the statue can serve as a permanent reminder of us of a time that many want to forget.
As I’ve said, I go back and forth on these issues. Slavery is a case far more clear cut than are the arguments against people who were not for slavery but still were bigots, racists, or misogynists. After all, until the early 20th century virtually every white person was bigoted, and nearly every man had views of women that are now considered sexist or even misogynist. (See Pinker’s Better Angels of Our Nature for how and why things have changed.) And not just white people! For example, Ghana is removing a statue of Mahatma Gandhi from the campus of the University of Ghana (a statue put up in June as a gesture of friendship) because of Gandhi’s racism. Here’s the statue:
As the Guardian reported:
The statue of Gandhi was unveiled in June at the University of Ghana campus in Accra by Pranab Mukherjee, the president of India, as a symbol of close ties between the two countries.
But in September a group of professors started a petition calling for the removal of the statue, saying Gandhi was racist and that the university should put African heroes and heroines “first and foremost”.
The petition states “it is better to stand up for our dignity than to kowtow to the wishes of a burgeoning Eurasian super power”, and quotes passages written by Gandhi which say Indians are “infinitely superior” to black Africans.
. . . Opponents of the statue in Ghana quoted several of Gandhi’s early writings in which he referred to black South Africans as “kaffirs” – a highly offensive racist slur – and complained that the South African government wanted to “drag down” Indians to the same level as people he called “half-heathen natives”.
I throw out for discussion, then, whether personal offense of any sort should be grounds for removing statues, or whether there’s a line between ‘removable’ and ‘permanent’ monuments and, if so, where that line is. If anything is happening in the U.S. and Britain, it is that the degree of offense taken at things is growing over time, and as it grows it will, like the Blob in the movies, ingest any historical relics it doesn’t like. Offense on the one hand, history on the other—or rather, the effacement of history.
As I contemplate the inevitable expansion of the Confederate-memorial campaign to nearly anybody at any time who had odious views, I’m reminded of Winston Smith working at the Ministry of Truth in the novel 1984. That Ministry’s job, you may remember, was to efface or change history so it always comported with current ideological and political views. Orwell’s description is still germane:
What happened in the unseen labyrinth to which the pneumatic tubes led, he did not know in detail, but he did know in general terms. As soon as all the corrections which happened to be necessary in any particular number of ‘The Times’ had been assembled and collated, that number would be reprinted, the original copy destroyed, and the corrected copy placed on the files in its stead. This process of continuous alteration was applied not only to newspapers, but to books, periodicals, pamphlets, posters, leaflets, films, sound-tracks, cartoons, photographs — to every kind of literature or documentation which might conceivably hold any political or ideological significance. Day by day and almost minute by minute the past was brought up to date. In this way every prediction made by the Party could be shown by documentary evidence to have been correct, nor was any item of news, or any expression of opinion, which conflicted with the needs of the moment, ever allowed to remain on record. All history was a palimpsest, scraped clean and reinscribed exactly as often as was necessary. In no case would it have been possible, once the deed was done, to prove that any falsification had taken place. The largest section of the Records Department, far larger than the one on which Winston worked, consisted simply of persons whose duty it was to track down and collect all copies of books, newspapers, and other documents which had been superseded and were due for destruction. A number of ‘The Times’ which might, because of changes in political alignment, or mistaken prophecies uttered by Big Brother, have been rewritten a dozen times still stood on the files bearing its original date, and no other copy existed to contradict it. Books, also, were recalled and rewritten again and again, and were invariably reissued without any admission that any alteration had been made. Even the written instructions which Winston received, and which he invariably got rid of as soon as he had dealt with them, never stated or implied that an act of forgery was to be committed: always the reference was to slips, errors, misprints, or misquotations which it was necessary to put right in the interests of accuracy.
I agree Jerry. But an important aspect often not considered is how will it make African Americans feel living in the communities with the civil war statues. I’m sure it is not the same as you and I feel.
Yes, I understand that. But that is “offense’ in the same way that the Nazis marching through Skokie caused offense. As I said, one alternative is to ignore it or put up counterspeech instead of tearing down what offends you.
As I said, if there were for some reason a statue of a Nazi erected in my town, I might find it offensive, but I wouldn’t campaign to have it torn down. That would be too close, at least for me, to trying to ban speech that I find offensive. But that’s just me.
That said, for the “reconstruction” statues erected for the purpose of intimidating or terrorizing blacks, I do recommend their removal.
One thing Muslims don’t have to worry about is having paintings and statues of Mohammed torn down.
That was my thought too. Also means that mosques are often nicely decorated with wonderful designs instead statues and pics of gory torture scenes.
It probably also had the unintended consequence of impeding scientific and technological development back in the days in the Muslim world.
Painting people played a significant role in the European Renaissance and I am not sure you get the later Scientific Revolution in a culture that forbids it.
This also occurred to me, but for a different reason.
The common misconception today is that Islam forbids representations of Muhammad, and to draw him is offensive to Islam as a whole. This belief is so widespread that a picture of Muhammad inevitably leads to widespread protest and even murderous rage in some.
However, it’s not historically true. It’s simply another of those things that have become true because conservative Muslims, supported by Saudi Arabian money, currently have such dominance.
There are, in fact, many beautiful representations of Muhammad in art. Anyone can Google them. A leading Muslim in Canada devoted a post on his website to showing some a couple of years ago.
Perhaps what is happening now in US culture could make people believe in 100 years that statues to certain people are so offensive they should never be allowed, no matter the circumstances. Is that really where we should be going?
The reason I made my suggestion about counter statues was not just for today, but for the future. It was about educating future generations about how society grew. It was about showing them there was a time when Robert E Lee was celebrated. Society evolved. Eventually, people came to see that there were other people who deserved statues far more. Having both shows that to future generations in a way that removing one can’t.
What is happening today is tomorrow’s history.
“England expects that every man will do his duty.”
It’s entirely possible to condone the removal of some statues but oppose the removal of others. The confederate statues that were put up long after the end of the confederacy, with the purpose of actually expressing sentiments of white supremacy? These should go, it’s a no brainer. The statues are themselves there to erase history, as the war was literally fought to prevent the supremacy of the depicted. Put up tasteful monuments mourning the dead instead of celebrations of the people who got them killed.
As for the other statues, why not have a discussion? Exploring the history of cultural icons can only have an educational effect. If it’s decided that maybe we don’t want to celebrate a person anymore because of a more nuanced view of history, isn’t that a good thing?
As I said above, I agree with those Reconstruction or even later-erected statues designed to drive home the idea of segregation.
The problem with this is that different people draw the line between the two differently.
So we’re back to the slippery slope discussion.
That’s not how it works in practice though.
In practice it is very rarely about a “nuanced view of history”, it is all about settling scores. And I can’t think of a society that has done particularly well once it went down that road.
In Great Temple of Ptah near Memphis, Egypt is a 3200 year old statue of Ramses II, a notorious slaveholder. This cannot stand!
Built by those slaves too.
Let’s get the bulldozers going
Arguments that you didn’t consider:
The government is not allowed to have crosses and/or ten commandments as itviolates the ‘establishment’ – i.e. government ‘endorsing’ one religion
By having a statue for say David Duke (of the KKK), wouldn’t a parallel be ‘government endorsement of racism’?
IMHO the context is important, having Lee in a military cemetary is reasonable, having him outside official buildings isn’t
Most of the ‘Civil War’ monuments were put up in the 1920’s (resurgance of KKK) and 1960s (Civil Rights), so they were designed to promote the white supremavy idea – this makes them inherantly wrong
A slippery slope indeed!
http://nypost.com/2017/08/24/students-calling-for-removal-of-lgbt-flag-liken-it-to-rebel-flag/
Re: “hate speech” vs. “hate statue”.
A statue represent collective/government speech, not the speech of an individual. Collective speech needs to be voted on/agreed on by the society who’s values it is intended to represent.
Any individual has the right to put up a statue of Robert E. Lee on their private property.
A democratic society of any size can and should be free to vote to revise whom or what it honors by putting up a statue.
Likewise any non-public/non-state organization, such as a private university should likewise always reconsider and revise whom it wishes to honor by statues and building names, reflecting the will and values of its faculty, staff, students, alumni, and donors.
The Ghandi statue in question is in Ghana. What, if anything, did Ghandi do for Ghana? (I really don’t know… but I figure that is something for Ghanans to decide)
If we need reminders about history of slavery in the U.S., how about some statues of slaves breaking their chains, or Harriet Tubman or other anti-slavery icons. I hope the towns & other places removing confederate monuments are considering replacements along those lines.
Maybe we should take down Hadrian’s Wall.
What did the Romans ever do for us?
They built a ‘lovely wall.’
This is good. I also like what Jerry wrote, but this is good. Now I’m confused.
Well said. I was coming to make the exact same point: statues in public parks are government speech. If their communities had the free speech to erect them in the 1890s and 1950s, they certainly have the same free speech to remove them and erect something else today.
Removing a statue is not erasing history, it’s changing who from history we choose to honor.
Your argument is well put and I consider ineluctable. I was going to say the same thing, but you beat me to it. I agree totally that there is no analogy between hate speech and a now considered hate statue erected on public property. The former is the act of an individual; the latter is the act of a governmental body, which, in the United States, is presumably democratically elected. When a governmental body decides that the subject of a memorial should no longer be honored because it symbolizes values abhorrent to the community, it has every right to remove it from public property. As I’ve argued before, the removal of statues does not efface history because they don’t teach history. They serve to honor something. To educate a citizenry about the “bad” things in its history, governmental bodies should make sure that these events are taught in schools. Citizens should be encouraged to read history books, visit museums, and attend lectures on the topic.
We must also keep in mind that one argument against removing the Confederate statues is that it would efface the “heritage” of certain white Americans. Heritage is used often synonymously with history. The heritage they don’t want effaced is one of slavery and treason. That is why the defenders of the statues rarely define what they mean by heritage.
In the case of the Confederate statues, I think we have to consider the motivation for their construction. It’s my understanding that many if not all were constructed during the Jim Crow era and during the civil rights movement of the 60s as an expression of resistance to desegregation and civil rights.
Stephen, you put up this comment five times in a row. Assuming that was an error rather than an attempt at emphasis, I’ve removed four of the duplicates.
And, as I said above, I agree with the removal of the statues you mention. But that leaves the wave to come: Gandhi, Nelson, Columbus, and so on. Those weren’t erected for the reasons you mention.
After our war for independence Queen’s College became Rutgers and King’s College became Columbia. There is historical precedent for name changes.
I agree with Jerry’s points for the most part and certainly about statues of historical figures which were erected at or near the time to celebrate actual historical accomplishments. The confederate statues were erected long after the civil war during the struggles against Jim Crow, for voting rights and for civil rights as a fuck you to the Supreme Court and the federal governments which were trying to enforce constitutional rights for black US citizens and to seek justice for victims of lynching. Their main purpose was and as Charlottesville demonstrated still is) as rallying points for the KKK and white supremacist political movements. As such, they should be moved to museums with the backstory of each one prominently displayed with them.
There’s an actual controversy brewing about a Hitler statue in Warsaw, Poland.
You can read about it here.
https://www.onenewsnow.com/culture/2013/01/02/hitler-statue-a-terrible-affront-to-any-jew
Aristotle was proslavery. Pass me the hammer. Book burning is next.
There is an ongoing campaign to have the statue of Sir Cecil Rhodes, he of the Rhodes’ Scholarship, at Oxford University removed. The campaigners argue his views were incompatible with an “inclusive culture” at the university.
I don’t think it helps to conflate free speech issues with statuary debates. The former is primarily a matter of government not restricting expression. The latter is primarily about government “speech”.
Most of us here have no problem seeing why latin crosses have no place in the public square. Besides Constitutional matters, religious symbols are wrong on public property because they convey a message of exclusion to everyone who isn’t in the god club.
Monuments are public statements of what ideas communities decide are worth particular respect. In the case of Confederate monuments, particularly with regard to the context in which they were erected, the ideas that were/are being honored are racially charged expressions of white supremacy. For this reason alone we should remove most of them.
This has nothing to do with “erasing” history or burning books.
As a Civil War buff, I’ve always thought the North had the great cause and the South had the great generals, at least until Grant and Sherman came along. When visiting the South, I like to look at statues of Lee, Jackson and Forrest whose biographies I have read. Nothing to do with condoning racism.
It is all an example of twisted history and a sure fire way to not understand history for what it was and instead want to cover it over with your new version of history. Look at those poor people back in the early 1800s who were so ignorant and seemed to have no knowledge of what goes on around them. Could this lack of knowledge have anything to do with the lack of mobility. No roads or autos to travel around. No phones, no electricity, no indoor plumbing or television. My g*d, no internet? Understand the period you are in before judging the performance or lack thereof. We have no problem having sympathy for the poor in our surroundings today but have none for thousands who lived is worse conditions two hundred years ago.
Think of it. We had a President more than 150 years ago who had no formal education at all and he is considered the best we ever had. Yet today, we have one with the best education money can buy and he is the worst we ever had.
Isn’t Ken Ham’s ark a monument to genocide? Has to come down.
It doesn’t particularly bother me to see a statue like this. What bother me is that it serves as a rallying point for Nazis and white supremacists. I think many municipalities see it as an invitation for them to gather here to express their hateful rhetoric rather than somewhere else. I’d be happy to see them go somewhere else.
As for memorials of Columbus, they are too deeply rooted in our hemisphere’s history and culture to be torn out even by the angriest of popular movements. Nonetheless, Columbus, that Italian, represented their Most Catholic Majesties, Ferdinand and Isabella, of Spain, and first helped establish the nascent Spanish empire in the ‘New World.’ That empire became one of the first and most horrendous practitioners of genocide in modern world history. Nothing can palliate this truth, which glares blackly from behind every statue, every Columbus Day holiday or other commemoration (‘Knights of Columbus,’ etc.), every grammar school lesson in ‘1492.’
Not far from PCCE’s digs is the site of the 1893 ‘World’s Columbian Exposition,’ still perhaps the grandest thing of its type ever mounted in the developed world. As far as I know, only two erections from the original buildings survive. One is the Museum of Science and Industry, a noble classical structure housing a marvelous collection of exhibits; and, a bit further south and toward the Lake, the gilded statue of ‘Columbia.’ The first of these two is a model of appropriate repurposing. But what of the second?
Why cannot Euro-Americans, especially those who count their genealogies in the U. S. in terms of centuries, not even yet be morally strong enough to recognize that their ancestors founded this nation unjustly while claiming it would be, indeed came to be, the most just nation ever founded? Of course, I’m thinking not of the Spanish empire here but of our well-nigh unforgivable treatment of Africans brought into slavery and Indigenous Peoples driven nearly to extinction.
The truth must be taught, or the Big Lies will continue to prevail! Every memorial tells the story its builders wanted. The counter-narrative is often truer. Let the statue, the holiday, the organizations stand. But tell the truth!