Update: Honey the duck (with bonus turtles)

Honey has returned to me, and I hope she stays here at least until I leave for Poland. I have all that frozen corn and about 6 ounces of mealworms—that’s nearly 5000 of them—to dispose of.

She’s acting very skittish, and in response to my whistle this morning she emitted a series of quacks that went on for several minutes—something she’s not done before. And she stayed on her cement “duck island” and groomed herself rather than eating. I hope she’s ok and was sufficiently full that she didn’t need breakfast. Here she is with her resplendent blue speculum:

Or is it purple? In fact, depending on the angle, it can look either color:

Action shots of wing-flapping, ducking, butt-shaking, and grooming—necessitated by low light and a 1/30 second shutter speed:

And a video of grooming (I’m not sure why she keeps dipping her bill in the water, but some reader will surely enlighten me:

Honey shares the pond with big goldfish (I guess they’re “koi”), lots of red slider turtles, and some crawfish. She hates the goldfish, which tend to swarm under her as she swims, having learned that there’s food around where she is. She can tolerate the sliders though she gets started when they touch her feet or belly.

The sliders love relaxing on the lily pads in the sun; like many reptiles, they use the sun to increase their body temperature since they’re cold-blooded (“poikilothermic”):

How many sliders do you see?

A lazy ol’ turtle catching some rays. It looks like he’s saying “this is my pad!”