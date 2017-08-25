Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Let’s begin with a movie of two pileated woodpeckers taken by reader Rickflick. (Be sure to enlarge it by clicking on “vimeo” to the lower right after it starts.) His notes:

The pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus) is a charming, showy bird, about the size of a crow. I saw this adult and juvenile feeding on a dead maple trunk early in the morning. The adult(male) was all business, picking ants out of a hole dug months earlier for easy access. The juvenile (the one with the crew cut) seems to be trying to impress the parent by pretending to be busy foraging while obviously looking for a handout.

Some nice insect photos by Damon Williford. His notes and IDs are indented:

Attached are some photos of insects that I took last fall with my new macro lens. All of the photos were taken in an area near Portland, Texas on the central Texas Gulf Coast about 230 miles south of Houston and 10 miles north of Corpus Christi. Gulf Fritillary ( Agraulis vanilla):

Megachile leafcutter bee. BugGuide.net helped me identify the genus but not the species. It may not be possible to determine species from a photo:

These two photos are of Roseate Skimmers (Orthemis ferruginea). The first photo is the male and the second the female [JAC: the dark spot on the wing is a pterostigma , a heavier bit that is used to help the insect glide]

This last photo is a Variegated Meadowhawk (Sympetrum corruptum):

We need an ID of this turtle, whose photo was sent by James Blilie (data below). Readers?

My son Jamie took this photo today of an unusual turtle on our Turtle Island. Apalone spinifera), probably with snout damage. We think it’s a Spiny Soft-Shell ), probably with snout damage. We are looking for help IDing it. We live just north of St. Paul, Minnesota; and our pond is on the Mississippi drainage (via our local Rice Creek).