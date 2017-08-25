Increasingly cowardly ACLU backs down over free speech tweet

Now what could possibly be wrong with this tw**t by the American Civil Liberties Union showing a kid with an American flag and a stuffed toy wearing an ACLU “free speech” shirt?

This is the future that ACLU members want. pic.twitter.com/bAIwuheEco — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 23, 2017

Are you kidding me? You’ve been around here long enough; you should know how bloody wrong this is, and should be able to name at least two things. Some responses, and the ACLU’s “apology”, below the fold (click on “read more”).

Some responses:

A White kid with a flag?! — Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) August 23, 2017

The reason there's an issue with this tweet is (CONTEXT), the ACLU has recently been criticized for supporting white supremacists. — Sabrina Adaba (@sabby_adabby) August 24, 2017

And then came the accusations of white supremacy:

Little kid with flag = white supremacy

Got it @ACLU good to know where you guys stand — austin de la joya (@austindelafrog) August 23, 2017

Now I see why you worked so hard for the neo Nazis in Charlottesville — Kokoa (@kokoa96) August 23, 2017

In fact, the ACLU got heat from both the Left and Right (as it always has). From a Rightie:

There… I went ahead and fixed it for you… Is that the future America you were looking for? pic.twitter.com/F42OHGchRL — Confidently Right (@kingshillbilly) August 24, 2017

The ACLU, which should have said nothing, instead capitulated by issuing the apologetic tweet below, but they were clueless even in that. Haven’t they heard of Pepe the Frog and what he stands for? Someone at the ACLU really should have known that.

When your Twitter followers keep you in check and remind you that white supremacy is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Qx5D5hbKWy — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 23, 2017

I realize the ACLU is catering to people here, as it needs their contributions to function. But you reach a point where you have to keep your eyes on the prize—defending civil liberties for everyone—and not try to satisfy every little corner of identity politics.