Increasingly cowardly ACLU backs down over free speech tweet

Now what could possibly be wrong with this tw**t by the American Civil Liberties Union showing a kid with an American flag and a stuffed toy wearing an ACLU “free speech” shirt?
Are you kidding me? You’ve been around here long enough; you should know how bloody wrong this is, and should be able to name at least two things. Some responses, and the ACLU’s “apology”, below the fold (click on “read more”).
Some responses:
And then came the accusations of white supremacy:
In fact, the ACLU got heat from both the Left and Right (as it always has). From a Rightie:
The ACLU, which should have said nothing, instead capitulated by issuing the apologetic tweet below, but they were clueless even in that. Haven’t they heard of Pepe the Frog and what he stands for? Someone at the ACLU really should have known that.
I realize the ACLU is catering to people here, as it needs their contributions to function. But you reach a point where you have to keep your eyes on the prize—defending civil liberties for everyone—and not try to satisfy every little corner of identity politics.
Pfff, when even ACLU is becoming poisoned OR coaxed by the regressive lefties, we have a real problem.
The failure of an institution is apparent when it becomes cowed by outsiders. Hopefully this is just an aberration within the public communications department.
No outrage about a gendered toy? They’re slipping!
Et tu, ACLU?
Nothing feeds into the paranoia of “white genocide” like leftist outrage over pictures of white people. And seriously, describing it as “fash”? I guess we better punch ’em! Because “white supremacy is everywhere” which equates an image of a white person with white supremacy. We don’t even need hateful symbols to distinguish assholes from allies, just skin color! What other message does this send? How can sensible people argue against the paranoid when this BS becomes the standard of the left? And then of course, the actually offensive little black boy with a “black lives murder” button just seals the deal as this is the attitude of the base “right”. They keep reinforcing each other’s perceptions. It’s like watching a double ended train wreck from the passenger car.
I hate this country right now!
I take it “fash” means ‘fashionable’?
No?
But how do we know that child’s name isn’t Robert Lee?
I wouldn’t take this seriously. It’s social media account and managed by some intern or somebody.The real worry would be when ACLU changes its mission statement or the president of ACLU publicly issues a statement in these lines. Their actions so far don’t give a hint of cowing.
It is considering changing its mission statement. It already did by saying it wouldn’t defend protestors carrying guns, and is also contemplating changing how it defends those purveying “hate speech.”
I doubt that a social media factotum would be allowed to unilaterally issue tweets without some higher approval. And of course the “apology” had to come from higher up.
We all need to worry if the premier organization defending civil liberties starts to back down in the face of the Regressive Left.
Anti white racism is growing rapidly. In part because the perpetrators don’t believe they can be racists themselves if they do not have white skin.