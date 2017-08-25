In what world is THIS good music?

Yes, it’s Taylor Swift’s hot new song, “Look what you made me do,” which, as they say, “just dropped.” This is what passes for hit music these days, and it’s dreadful.

Now I have no idea what it’s about, since Swift is constantly involved in some drama or other, including dissing her exes in songs and having a big public feud with Katy Perry—something I just can’t force myself to care about. But oy, this music. Before Swift ditched country to go pop, she was far better, but this is generic music with lame words and a lame tune. There’s no originality here, and nothing memorable. It will not be played on “oldies” stations in twenty years when Generation Yers will be in their forties or fifties.

Now I do listen to the kids’ music looking for something good, but the pickings are lean. There are no equivalents to the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Hendrix, the Band, Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, Dylan, and the Motown greats. Has rock and roll, like classical music, finished its run, degenerating into songs like the above or the endless repetitiveness of hip hop, a lame substitute for the great soul music of yore.

I know what you’re thinking: every generation disses the music of the young people, thinking their own is the best. I’m just showing my age. But I don’t see it that way. After all, I grew up listening to the music my parents had on their LPs: Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, Peggy Lee, Andy Williams, and Broadway musicals like Brigadoon, Camelot, and My Fair Lady, as well as older songs like the white people’s jazz my parents danced to in college (Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, etc.). And I’ve grown to love earlier music: the music of the late 30s and 40s, and especially the jazz that came between Louis Armstrong and his Hot Five on one end and Coltrane on the other. I like to think that I can recognize a good song when I hear it—a well-crafted tune with good lyrics.

And this one ain’t it. Nor is about 98% of what I hear on the radio.

To check this, I randomly chose a week from a year of my youth: the week of August 26, 1967: around this date, but my summer between high school and college. It was exactly fifty years ago. Here are the top 20 songs on the Billboard list:

Now sure, there are some clinkers here, like #1, #3 and #14, but look at the great songs: “All you need is love,” “Light my fire,” “Baby I love you,” “I was made to love her” (a fabulous song), “Cold sweat,” “You’re my everything,” “Heroes and Villains.” Even “Carrie-Anne” and “Silence is Golden” are good, and many will like “A whiter shade of pale” and “A girl like you”. Out of 20 songs, at least 8 are classics. Put that in your pipe, Ms. Swift!

My conclusion: some generation had to grow up when rock and roll was at its best, and, coincidentally, it was mine.

Below is one specimen of the 20 songs above (original here). Stevie wrote this song with three other people and recorded it when he was just 17! Now he’s my age but can clearly still get down.

This song, like several others above, will live forever among those who like great rock. Get up and DANCE!