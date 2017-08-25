Ayaan Hirsi Ali on the misguided behavior of the Southern Poverty Law Center

Although I usually watch only the NBC news and “60 Minutes” on television, I’ve started leaving the t.v. on after the news when I do my shoulder-therapy exercises, which take some time. As last night’s news segued into an entertainment show, I was shocked to hear that George and Amal Clooney had donated a million dollars to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to “fight hate groups.” Their action is well motivated, of course—she’s a human-rights lawyer and he’s somewhat of a liberal activist—but over the years, and especially recently, the SPLC has morphed into a big money vacuum exaggerating and distorting “threats” to increase their nearly $2 billion endowment. Further, they spend much more than other activist organizations on fundraising, and their top execs have bloated salaries; here are the stipendiary emoluments of the SPLC’s two dogs, taken from “Watching the watchdogs“:

Richard Cohen — President/CEO — $349,843

Morris Dees — Founder and Chief Trial Counsel — $354,727

Well, it may be a poverty law center, but the top brass are pulling in salaries (remember, these are for 2014) that put them well over the poverty line. This is what the SPLC spends their huge endowment on, since they have far too much to use for what they actually do.

For a critique of how the SPLC’s mission has been corrupted by the drive for dosh and the tactic of fear mongering, see articles (cited by Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who we’ll get to shortly) in Harper’s, Politico, The Nation, and The Weekly Standard.

Anyway, last year the SPLC created “A field guide to anti-Muslim extremists” to alert journalists to those people who, said the organization, incite hatred against Muslims and do the following:

Fueling this hatred has been the propaganda, the vast majority of it completely baseless, produced and popularized by a network of anti-Muslim extremists and their enablers. These men and women have shamelessly exploited terrorist attacks and the Syrian refugee crisis, among other things, to demonize the entire Islamic faith.

Here’s the list of anti-Muslim extremists with links to the SPLC’s descriptions, which include quotes selected to show how “hateful” each person is:

Now I know of some but not all of these people, but I’m much more familiar with two of them: Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Maajid Nawaz, who I consider not hatemongers but Muslim reformers (Hirsi Ali has given up her faith while Nawaz still says he’s a Muslim). Both people are admirable and brave, risking death every day to criticize the extremist form of Islam and its treatment of women, apostates, gays, and the “wrong kind of Muslim”, which of course includes liberal Muslims and “apostate” reformers. Hirsi Ali still has a 24-hour bodyguard to protect her from attacks by Islamists.

Yet the SPLC put both of them on its list. I find that reprehensible, and in October wrote a post here showing how ludicrous it was for the SPLC to categorize at least these two as “anti-Muslim extremists.” With the right quotes taken out of context, or cherry-picked, you can make any Muslim reformer look like a “hater,” and that’s what the SPLC did to Nawaz and Hirsi Ali; my article gives some examples. I don’t know the other 13 well enough to evaluate whether they too were mischaracterized; I’ll leave that to more knowledgable readers.

In a new op-ed piece in the New York Times (click on screenshot below to see it), Hirsi Ali criticizes the SPLC for targeting “liberals” (she mentions herself and Nawaz, not the others on the list) while completely ignoring Muslim extremists, who purvey far more hatred (given their stand on apostates, gays, and women) as the people named on the list above.

Hirsi Ali begins with the caveat we’ve come to expect, and one necessary to prove that you’re not a white supremacist or bigot: “Like every other decent American, I was outraged that the president of the United States equivocated in condemning neo-Nazi activity in this country. Nazism — not to mention white supremacy and racial bigotry — has no place in a civilized society.”

She then gets to the heart of the matter, and she’s right:

But is donating money to the S.P.L.C. the best way to combat this poison? I think not. If Tim Cook and Jamie Dimon had done their due diligence, they would know that the S.P.L.C. is an organization that has lost its way, smearing people who are fighting for liberty and turning a blind eye to an ideology and political movement that has much in common with Nazism. I am a black woman, a feminist and a former Muslim who has consistently opposed political violence. The price for expressing my beliefs has been high: I must travel with armed security at all times. My friend and collaborator Theo van Gogh was murdered in broad daylight. Yet the S.P.L.C. has the audacity to label me an “extremist,” including my name in a “Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists” that it published on its website last October. In that guide, the S.P.L.C. claims that I am a “propagandist far outside the political mainstream” and warns journalists to avoid my “damaging misinformation.” These groundless smears are deeply offensive, as I have dedicated much of my adult life to calling out the true extremists: organizations such as Al Qaeda and ISIS. Yet you will look in vain for the S.P.L.C.’s “Field Guide to Muslim Extremists.” No such list exists.

Hirsi Ali takes a clever and effective tactic here, comparing Muslim extremists to the white supremacists that the SPLC abhors and publicizes:

That’s a shame, because Islamic extremism — a movement that aims to impose a caliphate and Sharia law by violent means — is as toxic as white supremacy. In the past two decades, it has certainly been responsible for many more deaths. Like neo-Nazis, Islamic extremists despise liberalism. They deny the equality of the sexes, justify wife-beating and, in some cases, even the enslavement of female unbelievers. The Islamic State and groups like it regularly murder gay people in the most heinous ways. Islamic extremists are also virulently anti-Semitic, like the Nazis before them. And like today’s American Nazis, they brandish swastikas, chant slurs and peddle conspiracy theories. The terrible consequences of Islamic extremism are on display on a weekly basis around the world. In the days after Charlottesville, five men in Barcelona used a van and knives to kill 14 and injure scores of innocent people. Another Islamic extremist went on a stabbing rampage in Finland. In wealthy societies like the United States, most plots to kill in the name of Islamist supremacy are foiled. But poorer societies in the developing world lack the means to do that, which is why the majority of victims of the extremists are in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan and Syria. It is not surprising that, when I point out such facts, I am viciously attacked and threatened by those who are dedicated to Islamic extremism. But it has always struck me as odd that so many supposed liberals in the West take their side rather than mine, as happened three years ago, when Brandeis University rescinded their offer to me of an honorary degree. I would have expected a civil-rights organization supposedly committed to justice to speak out against those who would oppress women, gays and people of other faiths. But the S.P.L.C. has nothing to say about Islamic extremists; only about their opponents.

Hirsi Ali cites the terrible worldwide consequences of such extremism in her piece, but the SPLC is concerned mostly with the U.S. Now who are the Islamic extremists in this country? Well, there are clearly some. How about Amar Shahin, the imam of a mosque in Davis, California, who called for the destruction of the Jews (he later apologized, but not convincingly). There are a fair number of imams in the U.S. who often preach hate as bad as that uttered by any Nazi, and they’re not hard to find. How about Suleiman Anwar Bengharsa of Maryland, for example, who regularly endorses ISIS and their gruesome methods, but hasn’t been charged with a crime. Isn’t he an Islamic extremist?

The Clarion Project has a page of “Islamist organizations in the United States,” but I can’t figure out how to use it (readers?). The Clarion list, however, seems to be reproduced on this page. Now it’s not Hirsi Ali’s place to provide such a list, which many people would consider invidious, but if the SPLC makes a list like the one above, it’s shameful that they don’t make a similar list of Islamic extremists who endorse the most vile forms of hatred and oppression. We know, of course, why there isn’t such a list: Muslim extremists get a pass in the U.S. because, being perceived by the Control-Left as oppressed people of color, their hatred isn’t really “hatred,” and anyway it’s the fault of U.S. imperialism.

Hirsi Ali does mention one organization that, while it doesn’t endorse terrorism, does engage in constant whitewashing of Islam and, I think, has been detrimental in helping prevent a reasoned discussion of Islamist terrorism and of the influence of religion on Muslim violence:

Muslims today cannot freely debate the role of their religion in most Muslim-majority countries, where the charges of heresy or apostasy can mean a death sentence or a lynch mob. Here in the West, too, free discussion of Islam is getting harder not least because Islamic organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations pounce on any criticism of Islam, branding it “hate speech,” the modern word for heresy. Unwittingly or not, the S.P.L.C. is abetting Islamic extremists by branding critical thinkers like Mr. Nawaz and me “extremists.”

I’ve written off the SPLC and am now worried about the ACLU, at one time one of my favorite organizations—one to which I donated and also volunteered for. Who on the Left is standing up for reason these days?

Cate Plys, one of several readers who sent me the link, added this in her email:

One thing disturbing: the comments. Usually I find NYT commenters on these types of op-eds make me feel better that most readers see through regressive Left stuff, etc. Not so here. Last night the comments seemed to be mostly against Ayaan, pro-SPLC. Most people had no idea that the SPLC has been exposed by credible journalistic outlets for some time now.

Well, there are now 483 comments, and yes, most of them are pro-CAIR, pro-SPLC, and anti-Hirsi Ali. But there are also a number of supportive comments as well.