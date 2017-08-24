Unruly baby raccoon finally corralled by mom

This is a great video showing a renegade baby raccoon refusing to enter its tree hole den. Mom is frustrated and makes repeated attempts to stuff the little bugger in, going so far as to grab it on the head with her teeth (this doesn’t look like a felid scruff carry!). She finally wins after a long struggle—after all, that baby carries half of her genes and has to be secured.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 24, 2017 at 2:30 pm and filed under animal behavior, heartwarmers, squee.

  1. Mark Reaume
    This racoon has reaffirmed my life choice to not have children.

  2. busterggi
    Someone has lost video game priviledges for tonight.

  3. Randy schenck
    Hanging upside down by your back claws while grabbing the kid. You think you had a rough day.

