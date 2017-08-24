Unruly baby raccoon finally corralled by mom

This is a great video showing a renegade baby raccoon refusing to enter its tree hole den. Mom is frustrated and makes repeated attempts to stuff the little bugger in, going so far as to grab it on the head with her teeth (this doesn’t look like a felid scruff carry!). She finally wins after a long struggle—after all, that baby carries half of her genes and has to be secured.

