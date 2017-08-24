Spot (and count) the frogs!

Reader Diane G. sent a photo in which you’re not only asked to spot the animals, but tell us how many you see. The reveal will be at 11 am Chicago time. Her notes:

My adult daughter, Liz, sent me this pic…taken at one of the lovely trails in or near Grand Rapids, MI, where she frequently walks her d*g.  (For the record, she also has two rescue cats and is currently fostering a foundling kitten. 🙂 )

I was able to find the frogs with just a slight effort (one’s blatant, of course!), but they are definitely cryptic; I doubt your average passerby would notice them unless they moved.

Go to town and put your answers below, including your count. (Click photo to enlarge.)

3 Comments

  1. darwinwins
    Posted August 24, 2017 at 8:57 am | Permalink

    I saw one, and I’m counting that as a win.

    Reply
  2. eclecticsue
    Posted August 24, 2017 at 9:12 am | Permalink

    It took 3 searches in different directions but I finally found 4. Bet there are more of them.

    Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted August 24, 2017 at 9:16 am | Permalink

    I only see two because the other ones are hiding.

    Reply

