Spot (and count) the frogs!

Reader Diane G. sent a photo in which you’re not only asked to spot the animals, but tell us how many you see. The reveal will be at 11 am Chicago time. Her notes:
My adult daughter, Liz, sent me this pic…taken at one of the lovely trails in or near Grand Rapids, MI, where she frequently walks her d*g. (For the record, she also has two rescue cats and is currently fostering a foundling kitten. 🙂 )
I was able to find the frogs with just a slight effort (one’s blatant, of course!), but they are definitely cryptic; I doubt your average passerby would notice them unless they moved.
Go to town and put your answers below, including your count. (Click photo to enlarge.)
I saw one, and I’m counting that as a win.
It took 3 searches in different directions but I finally found 4. Bet there are more of them.
I only see two because the other ones are hiding.