Spot (and count) the frogs!

Reader Diane G. sent a photo in which you’re not only asked to spot the animals, but tell us how many you see. The reveal will be at 11 am Chicago time. Her notes:

My adult daughter, Liz, sent me this pic…taken at one of the lovely trails in or near Grand Rapids, MI, where she frequently walks her d*g. (For the record, she also has two rescue cats and is currently fostering a foundling kitten. 🙂 ) I was able to find the frogs with just a slight effort (one’s blatant, of course!), but they are definitely cryptic; I doubt your average passerby would notice them unless they moved.

Go to town and put your answers below, including your count. (Click photo to enlarge.)