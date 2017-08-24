Today we’re also including astronomy (as we sometimes do): some nice eclipse pictures and one of Saturn. And we’ll have a token animal. First, some lovely eclipse photos taken by reader Don:

I’m late to the party submitting these, but I haven’t had a lot of time to process them. The first shows the eclipse not quite half way between first and second contact, along with the nice string of sunspots near the center. A new group of sunspots appeared the morning of the eclipse, but they are obscured by the moon.

The second two show various views of totality including solar prominences and a bit of the corona. The Bailey’s Beads are quite spectacular, and are caused by the sun peeking through the valleys between mountains on the edge of the moon.

JAC: “Bailey’s Beads,” whose cause was discovered by astronomer Francis Bailey in 1836, are the spots of sunlight shining through lower bits of the Moon’s topography.

The final image is a very high dynamic range view that shows the dimmest details on the surface of the moon itself (caused by earthshine), as well as the detail in the solar corona itself. [JAC: As with all photos, click to enlarge.]

I’ll put this up because it’s an amazing compilation video: it shows (repeatedly) the shadow of the solar eclipse crossing America. It’s from NASA, which gives this information:

From a million miles out in space, NASA’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) captured 12 natural color images of the moon’s shadow crossing over North America on Aug. 21, 2017. EPIC is aboard NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR), where it photographs the full sunlit side of Earth every day, giving it a unique view of total solar eclipses.

Tim Anderson from Australia sent both an astronomy and a wildlife photo:

This is an image of Saturn taken on 23 August using a 9.25″ Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope and an Atik colour camera. The data are captured as a video file, then processed to extract the clearest still images, then combined to increase contrast. Somewhere in there is Cassini preparing for its final descent into the planet’s atmosphere.

And here’s your Bird of the Day, also from Tim:

This is a Noisy Friarbird (Philemon corniculatus), a common and voluble bird found in gardens across Australia. It is a member of the Franciscan Order of Grey Friars, but is evidently not bound by a vow of silence.





Here’s a photo of its head taken from Wikipedia. Though it has a bald pate, it’s not like a vulture, for it feeds on insects, fruit, and nectar:

Here’s a video of one, and then a video that shows why they’re called “noisy”: