Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ free speech

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “sing”, came with the note, “It’s been a while since we did an X-factor strip.” It forms an argument for freedom of speech, and remember that Christians and especially Muslims consider criticism of their faith to be “hate speech”. For those who call for punching Nazis, should Muslims and Christians be able to call for punching Richard Dawkins and Sam Harris?

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading... Related