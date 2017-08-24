Ideological mishegas: ESPN removes Asian-American commentator named Robert Lee

The television sports network ESPN has been accused before of injecting ideology into its sports coverage. I can’t speak to that, as I neither follow the network nor am a big sports fan. But its latest move, one that can’t be seen as anything other than boneheaded, was to reassign an announcer scheduled to cover a football game livestreamed by ESPN on its digital network.

The game was between the University of Virginia and my own alma mater, The College of William and Mary. U. Va. is located in Charlottesville, where, as you know, violence recently erupted over the planned removal of a statue of Confederate army commander Robert E. Lee.

The name of the broadcaster originally scheduled to cover the game is Robert Lee. He’s Asian American, and was recently promoted at ESPN.

As CNN reports, ESPN “embarrassed itself” by “trying to avoid an embarrassing ordeal”—removing Lee from the broadcast and reassigning him to another livsteamed game, one between Youngstown State and Pitt, two Pennsylvania colleges.

CNN:

The website Outkick the Coverage broke the story — with a headline invoking a popular conservative nickname for ESPN, “MSESPN,” which derides the network as the sports equivalent of the liberal talk shows on MSNBC. The headline said, “MSESPN Pulls Asian Announcer Named Robert Lee Off UVa Game To Avoid Offending Idiots.” The story was so popular that the site’s servers were overloaded on Tuesday evening. ESPN subsequently said in a statement that its executives “collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding.” “In that moment it felt right to all parties,” the network said. “It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play-by-play for a football game has become an issue.” From ESPN’s perspective, the executives were trying to guard against Lee becoming a punchline, given that he shares a name with a Confederate general. They foresaw memes and headlines “Robert Lee marches into Charlottesville.” Moving Lee to a different game was seen as a way to support him.

Few people defended ESPN’s decision: after all, the announcer’s name is “Robert Lee” and nobody in the U.S. calls the general “Robert Lee”—it’s always “Robert E. Lee.” Here’s the difference:

This is ridiculous, a gross overreaction that ESPN could have avoided simply by leaving Lee to broadcast the game as scheduled. Perhaps there would have been a few comments or jokes, but we can’t go walking on eggshells because an Asian-American is named “Robert Lee.”

Subsequently, as reported by PuffHo, ESPN “clarified” their decision, saying it wasn’t to avoid offending people or to be politically correct, but simply to protect Lee himself (who could of course have asked to be reassigned) from “social hectoring and trolling”. Here’s the spin given by ESPN after they were already mocked for their decision.

New: internal memo from ESPN prez John Skipper about the Robert Lee decision pic.twitter.com/3yFk4hbDRb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 24, 2017

I’m pretty sure that what happened here was that Lee expressed “trepidation” only after ESPN confronted him with the issue—and perhaps spun it to him that he could be vilified on social media. And, as a rising person at the network, of course he’d take the assignment change urged on him by the network. Huffpo notes:

“We mutually agreed to switch,” an executive at the sports channel told HuffPost contributor Yashar Ali in a statement, referring to Lee. “No biggie until someone leaked it to embarrass us and got their way.”

I wonder whether there was any coercion about the “switch”. And even if there wasn’t, Robert Lee should never have been made a pawn in a political game.

Or, I suppose, ESPN could “suggest” that he change his first name.