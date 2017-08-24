Cat eclipse tee shirts: one day left

If you have a spare $30 or so (that includes shipping), and want this lovely cat solar eclipse tee shirt I posted the other day, reader Victoria found out that you can buy it here. Hurry if you want one, as there’s only one day left. There are also mugs, tote bags, and ladies’ shirts and leggings with this design.
